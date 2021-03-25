Antonio Patiño Muñoz's New Book Secuestrado Por Un Nazi Del Siglo XXI, A Harrowing Tale Of Abuse And Death At The Hands Of Dangerous Men With Twisted Agendas

Antonio said this about his book: "Someone said, 'On this planet, you find hell, purgatory, and paradise. Every action has a reaction. Every cause has an effect. The result of our present is our past, and the result of our future will be our present. On this special date, thanks to God, Gonzalo Muñoz alias Chalo 'died.'

One person was kidnapped by very dangerous people. They told him, 'We are going to make you ñanga or matanga. Ñanga is that we rape you, torture you, and then kill you. Matanga is that we kill you. Which one do you choose?'

The person thought about it and made the decision. 'I want to be killed.'

They said to him, 'Well, we are going to make you matanga, but first we are going to make you ñanga. With your face, you lose, and with our seal, we win.'"

Published by Page Publishing, Antonio Patiño Muñoz's new book Secuestrado por un nazi del siglo XXI will fill the readers with trepidation as they witness unspeakable crimes that bring desolation to the body and soul.

Consumers who wish to understand and witness human resilience amid overwhelming pain can purchase Secuestrado por un nazi del siglo XXI in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

