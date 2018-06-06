Antonio Viana-Baptista Joins Atento´s Board of Directors

Alejandro Reynal, Atento´s Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Antonio to our Board. We will draw on his more than 30 years of experience leading companies in the telecommunications, technology and financial sectors to advance Atento´s leadership position in the CRM/BPO market in Latin America. He will be a tremendous asset for our Company as we further our mission of making companies successful by guaranteeing the best customer experience for their clients."

Mr. Viana-Baptista boasts a long-standing and distinguished career in the telecommunications, technology and investment banking sectors as well as in strategic consultancy. He has been over the years an active investor and advisor in technology companies. Most recently, he held the role of Credit Suisse Senior Advisor for Portugal and from 2011 to 2015, Chief Executive Officer for Spain and Portugal. Before joining Credit Suisse, he spent over a decade in a number of chief executive roles at Telefonica, including CEO of Telefonica International, Telefonica Spain and Chairman and CEO of Telefonica Moviles among others. Prior to this, he spent seven years at Banco Portugues de Investimento (BPI) as an Executive Board member and was a Partner in the Iberia office of McKinsey & Co. From 1980 to 1982, Mr. Viana-Baptista served in the Portuguese Ministry of Finance. During his professional career, he has also served as a Non-Executive Director on the Boards of Directors of Research in Motion/Blackberry, NH Hoteles and Abertis. He is currently a Non-Executive Board member at Semapa and Jeronimo Martins.

Mr. Viana-Baptista holds a degree in Economics and a Master's in European Economics from Universidad Catolica Portuguesa and an M.B.A. from INSEAD.

Mr. Viana-Baptista replaces Francisco Tosta Valim who, in agreement with the Company, has resigned from the Board of Atento to pursue a personal endeavor. Mr. Viana-Baptista will serve as a Class III director and has been determined by the Board to be an "independent director" for purposes of the New York Stock Exchange corporate governance standards and will serve on the audit committee of the Board.

Atento´s Board has also approved the appointment of Marie-Catherine Brunner as Class II Director, replacing Vishal Jugdeb, who, in agreement with the Company, has resigned from the Board to pursue a personal endeavor.

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM/BPO) services in Latin America, and among the top five providers worldwide, based on revenues. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM/BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 13 countries where it employs 150,000 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM/BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento´s shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2016, Atento was named one of the World´s 25 Best Multinational Workplaces by Great Place to Work® for a fourth consecutive year. For more information visit www.atento.com

