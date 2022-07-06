Antonline Hosts Summertime Sweepstakes in Partnership with Intel

Through July 8 fans can enter for a chance to win more than $2,800 in gaming technology and save on select Intel Processors

ATLANTA, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Antonline, America's premier online reseller of cutting-edge computer technology and consumer electronics, announced that the company is hosting the Intel Summertime Sweepstakes. In partnership with Intel, the giveaway allows gaming fans a chance to win their share of over $2,800 in gaming technology prizes until July 8.

Fans who enter have the chance to win the grand prize including:

EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ultra Gaming Graphics Card

Intel Core i9-12900KF Unlocked Desktop Processor

Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Pro

Fans will have a plethora of opportunities to enter the Intel Summertime Sweepstakes by completing various tasks such as following antonline on Twitter and Twitch, visiting the Intel page through antonline's website, referring friends to enter, and tweeting using #IntelSummertimeSweepstakes.

Additionally, antonline is offering discounts on select Intel Processors to accompany the giveaway. These processors are discounted up to 35% exclusively for the sweepstakes. Fans are encouraged to act quickly as these discounts will only be available until the end of the event on July 8.

For more information about antonline and to keep up with the latest updates, please visit www.antonline.com.

About antonline

Founded in 1994 and based in Atlanta, Georgia, antonline is America's premier online reseller of cutting-edge gaming and computer technology. antonline is proud to partner with and offer exclusive offers from Microsoft, Sony, HP, Lenovo, MSI, Dell, and other industry-leading manufacturers. To learn more, visit www.antonline.com.

