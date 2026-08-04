Antonyan Miranda, LLP Sponsors 5th Annual Sparkles Foundation Children's Benefit Fashion Show in San Diego

San Diego litigation firm supports local nonprofit's mission to aid vulnerable children and human trafficking survivors

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Antonyan Miranda, LLP, a Southern California litigation firm serving San Diego, Orange County, Riverside County, and the Inland Empire, announced today its sponsorship of the 5th Annual Sparkles Foundation Children's Benefit Fashion Show & Luncheon, set for Saturday, September 19, 2026, at the Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines. The event brings together community leaders, businesses, and families to raise funds for underprivileged children and survivors of human trafficking.

Supporting San Diego's Most Vulnerable Children

Founded in 2022, the San Diego Sparkles Foundation is a volunteer-run 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides food, education, medical assistance, and other essential resources to vulnerable children, while supporting organizations that combat human trafficking. Through its donors and sponsors, the foundation has helped thousands of children and become a leading advocate for at-risk youth countywide.

"As trial lawyers, we spend every day helping people through some of the most difficult moments of their lives," said Ilona Antonyan, Founding Partner of Antonyan Miranda, LLP. "Supporting organizations like the Sparkles Foundation allows us to extend that commitment beyond the courtroom and invest in the well-being, safety, and future of children in our own community."

A Signature San Diego Philanthropic Event

Now in its fifth year, the Children's Benefit Fashion Show has become a signature San Diego charitable event, featuring boutique shopping, a silent auction, a luncheon, live entertainment, and a fashion show highlighting community members. Proceeds will provide food, medical care, education, and support services for children affected by poverty, abuse, and human trafficking.

"Community partnerships are essential to creating lasting change," said Tim Miranda, Founding Partner of Antonyan Miranda, LLP. "We are honored to stand alongside the Sparkles Foundation and the many organizations working to protect children, restore hope, and make a meaningful difference."

A Commitment to Community Advocacy

Giving back has long been part of Antonyan Miranda's mission. Beyond its litigation practice, the firm supports organizations that strengthen local communities and provide resources for families and children facing hardship.

The community can support the Sparkles Foundation's mission by attending the event, becoming a sponsor, or donating. More information is available at www.sdsparklesfoundation.org.

About Antonyan Miranda, LLP

Antonyan Miranda, LLP is a Southern California litigation firm representing clients in family law, personal injury, and employment law matters, with offices serving San Diego, Orange County, Riverside County, and the Inland Empire. The firm is known for handling complex litigation with an unwavering commitment to exceptional results. Learn more at www.AntonyanMiranda.com.

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SOURCE Antonyan Miranda, LLP