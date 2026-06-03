TRIPLE RECOGNITION IN DOYLE'S GUIDE 2026: THREE ANTONYAN MIRANDA ATTORNEYS NAMED FAMILY LAW LEADERS

SAN DIEGO, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Antonyan Miranda, LLP is proud to announce that Founding Partners Ilona Antonyan and Timothy Miranda, along with Partner Carlos Tavares, have been recognized in Doyle's Guide's 2026 list of San Diego's Leading Family & Divorce Lawyers.

The annual rankings identify attorneys recognized by peers and industry professionals as leaders in divorce, custody litigation, and family law throughout the San Diego legal market. The recognition further reinforces Antonyan Miranda's reputation as one of Southern California's premier family law litigation firms throughout Southern California.

A Respected Peer-Reviewed Distinction

Doyle's Guide is widely regarded within the legal profession for its peer-based rankings, which are informed by feedback from attorneys, legal practitioners, and industry professionals familiar with an attorney's reputation, advocacy, and experience.

"This recognition reflects the dedication our attorneys bring to every family law matter we handle," said Ilona Antonyan, Founding Partner and Certified Family Law Specialist. "Family law cases often have life-changing consequences for clients and their families. Being recognized among San Diego's leading family lawyers is a meaningful acknowledgment of our team's commitment to achieving the best possible outcomes for those we serve."

About Antonyan Miranda

Founded in 2015 by Ilona Antonyan and Timothy Miranda, Antonyan Miranda is a San Diego-based family law firm recognized for its depth of Certified Family Law Specialists and its successful track record in complex, high-conflict, and high-asset divorce and family law matters. The firm's attorneys hold one of the highest concentrations of State Bar of California Certified Family Law Specialist designations of any family law firm in Southern California.

With offices serving clients throughout San Diego County, Orange County, and Riverside County, the firm handles high-asset divorce, contested child custody, business valuation in divorce, executive compensation disputes, and complex property division. Antonyan Miranda is known for its trial-ready approach and its representation of clients in high-conflict family law proceedings.

For more information, visit www.antonyanmiranda.com or contact Patrick Froehlke at [email protected] or 619-696-1100.

Organization: Antonyan Miranda, LLP

Industry: Family Law / Divorce & Matrimonial Law

Announcement: Antonyan Miranda Attorneys Recognized in Doyle's Guide's 2026 List of San Diego's Leading Family & Divorce Lawyers

Headquarters: San Diego, California

Service Areas: San Diego County, Orange County, Riverside County

Founded: 2015

Founders: Ilona Antonyan, Timothy Miranda

SOURCE Antonyan Miranda, LLP