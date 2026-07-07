SAN DIEGO FAMILY LAW ATTORNEY TIMOTHY MIRANDA NAMED TO AMERICA'S MOST HONORED LAWYERS 2026 BY THE AMERICAN REGISTRY

Antonyan Miranda, LLP Co-Founder and Certified Family Law Specialist Recognized Among the Nation's Top Attorneys for High-Asset Divorce and Complex Family Law Litigation

SAN DIEGO, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Antonyan Miranda, LLP, a leading San Diego family law firm, is proud to announce that Founding Partner Timothy Miranda, CFLS, has been selected to America's Most Honored Lawyers 2026 by The American Registry, a national recognition reserved for attorneys who have demonstrated exceptional professional achievement and industry respect.

America's Most Honored Lawyers recognizes attorneys through a proprietary mathematical methodology that aggregates professional distinctions from multiple independent sources, including peer reviews, client ratings, and media recognition. The program identifies attorneys who consistently rank among the nation's highest-performing legal professionals, distinguishing lawyers within the top 1% to top 10% of their profession based on cumulative honors.

"Recognition from respected organizations is always appreciated, but our greatest accomplishment is earning the trust of our clients," said Miranda. "Every case deserves careful preparation, strategic advocacy, and an unwavering commitment to achieving the best possible outcome."

A Certified Family Law Specialist (CFLS) and one of San Diego's most accomplished trial attorneys, Miranda has built a statewide reputation representing clients in high-asset divorce, contentious child custody disputes, complex business valuations, and family law appeals. As Co-Founder of Antonyan Miranda, LLP, he has helped establish the firm as one of California's premier litigation-focused family law practices, serving clients throughout San Diego County, Orange County, and Riverside County.

The honor adds to Miranda's growing roster of national and statewide recognitions and reinforces Antonyan Miranda's standing as one of San Diego's most respected family law firms, known for strategic advocacy and decisive outcomes in high-stakes, high-asset legal disputes.

About Antonyan Miranda

Founded in 2015 by Ilona Antonyan and Timothy Miranda, Antonyan Miranda, LLP is an award-winning San Diego family law firm concentrating on complex family law, personal injury, and employment litigation. With offices serving San Diego County, Orange County, and Riverside County, the firm is widely recognized for its trial experience, client-focused representation, and relentless pursuit of exceptional results for every client it represents.

For more information, visit www.antonyanmiranda.com or contact Patrick Froehlke at [email protected] or 619-696-1100.

Organization: Antonyan Miranda, LLP

Industry: Legal Services

Announcement: Timothy Miranda Selected to America's Most Honored Lawyers 2026 by The American Registry

Service Areas: San Diego County, Orange County, Riverside County

Founders: Ilona Antonyan, Timothy Miranda

Contact: Patrick Froehlke, [email protected], 619-696-1100

SOURCE Antonyan Miranda, LLP