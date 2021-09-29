AntStack Earns Advanced Consulting Partner Status in the AWS Partner Network

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AntStack, founded in 2019 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India announced today that is an Advanced Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). APN Consulting Partners help customers design, architect, build, migrate and manage cloud solutions built on AWS.

This highly valued status highlights AntStack's commitment to client success and satisfaction by helping our customers of all sizes design, architect, build, migrate, and manage their workloads and applications on Amazon Web Services.

AntStack has put together a top-notch team of AWS certified engineers, architects, and consultants who continuously push themselves to learn advanced technologies and create innovations to help drive client initiatives without any limits and constantly innovating. We aim to help customers solve business problems.

"We are proud to have achieved the AWS Advanced Consulting Partner designation," said Jeevan Dongre, CEO of AntStack Technologies. "It's a recognition of our overall driven approach to cloud solutions as a key part of any business's overall architecture, and an indicator of the trust from our customers for the work and solutions we deliver for them. Becoming Advanced Consulting Partners is a massive endorsement of the work we have been doing and the skill and experience we have across the board when it comes to our team and we are excited to reach this mark and continue to stride forwards."

Advanced Consulting Partners status allows AntStack to work more closely with AWS – their account managers, solution architects and a broader product team – which will allow for more collaborative work to deliver best in class solutions and offer an absolute customer-first approach.



About AntStack



Antstack is a cloud computing service and consulting company primarily focusing on enabling tech and digital transformation for businesses of all sizes with Serverless at its core. From startups, small and medium businesses to large enterprises, we let organizations leverage the power of serverless computing across multiple cloud providers. We believe in working together in a highly organized way, sharing a common purpose. The company is headquartered in Bengaluru, Karnataka - India.

