Antuit, a Leading AI Solutions Company, Hires Patrick Smith as EVP of Global Sales

Smith brings to Antuit over 20 years of experience and extensive expertise in advanced analytical applications for Supply Chain Planning & Optimization including advanced machine learning forecasting, S&OP and Analytics. Smith will oversee the global sales team, working with leading retailers, consumer brands companies and manufacturers to leverage AI-powered solutions to transform marketing, merchandising and supply chain.

"We are excited to welcome a customer-focused global sales leader with deep expertise in supply chain and integrated business planning to our executive team. Patrick has a strong track record of delivering growth and driving customer business results. As Antuit continues its hyper growth, he will be a key player in helping us achieve our goals and keeping our clients at the center of our business," stated Craig Silverman.

Before Antuit, Smith was Managing Director of North America for ToolsGroup and was responsible for sales and operations for North America. He led ToolsGroup through a period of tremendous growth. He held senior leadership roles with sales, consulting services, channel and alliances, and customer success teams reporting to him. Smith is quoted in the media and speaks at trade events and conferences on the topics of machine learning, forecasting, and supply chain.

Antuit is on its third consecutive year in achieving over 40% revenue growth, now serving more than 70 Fortune 1000 multi-national companies globally.

Antuit's mission is to enable digital transformation by leveraging AI for retail, consumer goods, and manufacturing companies. Our AI-powered solutions for marketing, sales, merchandising and the supply chain are used by leading companies to dramatically improve top line and bottom line outcomes. Antuit is led by industry veterans in AI and machine learning analytics and is backed by Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) and Zodius Capital. To learn more about Antuit, visit www.antuit.com.

