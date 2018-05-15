Antuit Appoints Craig Silverman as Group Chief Executive Officer

Silverman brings to Antuit an enviable track record of helping companies rapidly transform into digital data driven enterprises in retail, consumer goods, healthcare and manufacturing, along with extensive experience and expertise in advanced analytics, AI, cloud and innovation. Most recently as SVP Global Services for Qlik, Silverman led a team of 450 sales and delivery employees to accelerate customers' digital and data-driven journeys through data visualization, guided analytics and embedded analytics.

Prior to Qlik, Silverman led Accenture's largest digital analytics practice, where he helped organizations leverage real-time, applied intelligence to enable personalized customer experiences and increased brand loyalty. Before Accenture, he delivered significant growth at IBM's Retail Analytics and Retail eCommerce practices by helping customers drive digital transformation through omni-channel approaches across marketing, merchandising and supply chain management.

Silverman stated, "Antuit is uniquely poised to deliver insights that drive prescriptive actions and business transformation across an organization. Our data engineering, marketing and pricing analytics, forecasting and supply chain analytics, and cyber intelligence solutions capitalize on the power of Antuit's talent and advanced technologies to empower businesses to predict, shape and fill demand while proactively managing security risks."

"Craig is the right CEO to lead Antuit through its next stage of growth and profitability. He has a strong track record of delivering outstanding results for business growth and expansion, and his vast analytics experience will deliver greater value for our customers. We are delighted to attract a leader with the vision and ability to build on our accomplishments and drive future success," commented Neeraj Bhargava, Chairman, Antuit.

Ankur Sahu, Co-Head of Private Equity at Goldman Sachs – Asia, said "Craig's appointment as Group CEO marks a new chapter for Antuit. We are excited about Antuit's progress to date, and are confident that under Craig's leadership, the group will continue to innovate and execute to build an exceptional business."

Today's announcement follows an additional investment of $15 million from Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) and Zodius Capital ("Zodius"). This new financing brings Goldman Sachs' investment in Antuit to $57 million, making it the firm's largest shareholder and investor. This is the second consecutive year in which Antuit achieved over 40% revenue growth, and the company now serves more than 60 Fortune 1000 multi-national and high-growth companies globally.

About Antuit Group

Since 2013, Antuit has been on a mission to help leading multi-national and high-growth companies predict, shape and fulfill demand, and manage cyber risk.

The group's demand analytics division, Antuit is a global analytics solutions provider primarily serving the retail & eCommerce, consumer products, and manufacturing & logistics industries. Combining deep domain expertise with proprietary solutions and technologies like machine learning and AI, Antuit delivers revenue and margin growth, improved supply chain efficiency, and enhanced customer experience.

The group's cyber analytics division, CYFIRMA, defends against cyberattacks by supplying organizations with real-time threat intelligence that enables them to take a more proactive security approach. By aggregating, correlating and analyzing information from hundreds of thousands of sources on the open and dark web, CYFIRMA helps clients anticipate what types of attacks are most likely to occur and provide the most effective response.

About The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm that provides a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world. For more information visit www.goldmansachs.com.

About Zodius Investments

Zodius Capital invests in and actively develops high growth and market-defining India-centric businesses targeting the Enterprise Software and Services and Consumer Mobile/Internet markets. The Zodius team adds significant domain expertise, operational experience and global networks to its portfolio companies in order to develop them as highly valued market leaders in both Indian and global markets. Founded in 2011, Zodius has invested in its portfolio from two funds, Zodius Capital I and Zodius Capital II, the latter being a joint initiative with Avendus Capital. For more information visit www.zodius.com

