AntWorks selects Channeltivity as Channel Partner Relationship Management Solution

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Channeltivity, a global leader in Partner Relationship Management (PRM) software solutions, today announces that AntWorks, a global artificial intelligence and intelligent automation company, has selected Channeltivity to provide their PRM solution in support of their channel growth strategy.

Channeltivity's solution was selected based on its full-featured and highly-scalable product capabilities, and its ability to be quickly implemented by the inhouse channel team.

"Channeltivity has all the functionality our global channel program needs now, and will need as we continue to grow. I've been impressed by the system's ease of use, configurability, and their commitment to customer success," said Simon Thomas, AVP – Partner Management at AntWorks. "Having had the opportunity to see Channeltivity in use at other channel programs I knew it would be the right solution to help support partner engagement and our channel growth."

Jason Jacobs, CEO of Channeltivity said, 'We are thrilled to have AntWorks on board as a customer. They have a world-class channel program and our Channeltivity PRM solution will help enable AntWorks to achieve even greater business success through the power of their partner network. We are proud to have won the confidence of Simon and the management team at AntWorks."

About AntWorks

AntWorks integrated Intelligent automation solutions leverage a complement of AI and RPA technologies to help enterprises automate end-to-end processes effectively in order to enhance productivity, provide a shorter time to market and create customer delight while reducing costs. AntWorks has successfully implemented solutions for numerous industries globally.

About Channeltivity

Channeltivity is the Partner Relationship Management solution of choice for high growth companies in Tech Manufacturing, AI/Big Data, Business Analytics, Cloud Services, Enterprise Software, Cyber Security, and other tech segments. With Channeltivity, channel programs build stronger relationships, optimize partner productivity, and accelerate new sales. Channeltivity is easy to use, fast to set up, and connects to top CRM solutions, including Salesforce and HubSpot.

To find out why 30,000+ channel sales professionals around the globe depend on us, contact Channeltivity at 877-226-2564 or https://www.channeltivity.com

