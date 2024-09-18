ANTYTILA Brings "Culture vs War" Tour to Washington DC

WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The famous Ukrainian rock band ANTYTILA, known for their collaborations with Ed Sheeran and U2's Bono, is visiting Washington DC and other U.S. cities as part of their "Culture vs War" Tour. This project was created to rally support for Ukraine through powerful stories of heroism and the sounds of courage and hope amidst a brutal war. The event will showcase Ukraine's heroic struggle and support its Defense Forces through the power of culture and music.

“Culture VS War. Antytila” Film Trailer

The "Culture vs War" event in DC will be taking place on Sunday, September 22nd, 2024, starting at 6:00 pm, at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center's Amphitheater. ANTYTILA's DC Event is organized by United Help Ukraine with support from the Embassy of Ukraine in the USA and others in the Ukrainian community in the U.S. More information on the DC event can be found here .

ANTYTILA's event will also kick off the 5th Ukraine Action Summit on Capitol Hill. The Summit will bring over 500 participants from 45 states to Washington DC to advocate for Ukraine and highlight why its victory is crucial to U.S. interests.

The event features a screening of the short film "Culture vs War," followed by an exclusive acoustic performance by ANTYTILA. Attendees will then participate in an open conversation with the band, including a Q&A session where they can discuss Ukraine's resistance, the band's musical journey, and their experiences in military service.

Taras Topolia, frontman of the band, shared more about the project: "When ANTYTILA was withdrawn from the frontline, our mission was clear: to use every means possible to communicate the reality of the war, gather resources for the Defense Forces, and draw global attention to the Ukrainian struggle. With the support of thousands worldwide, we have raised over $2 million to aid the Armed Forces. We're excited to share our stories and music and hear your opinions, questions, and hopes. Collectively, we represent humanity, freedom, and democracy."

Launched in April 2022 by the Association "Watch Ukrainian!", the "Culture vs War" Project conveys the truth about the war between Russia and Ukraine through artists' experiences with the Ukrainian Armed Forces and volunteer efforts, highlighting Ukrainian resilience and culture to rally global support.

About ANTYTILA:

ANTYTILA is a renowned Ukrainian rock band known for their powerful music and impactful lyrics. During the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the band remained at the forefront of cultural diplomacy efforts, using their platform to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces and raise awareness about the ongoing war. They have collaborated with prominent international artists, along with various humanitarian organizations. ANTYTILA's commitment to their country has been demonstrated through fundraising efforts, military service, and their inspiring performances that unite and uplift audiences around the world.

Website for ANTYTILA: antytila.com

Website for ANTYTILA Charity Foundation: antytila.ua/en/

For inquiries to ANTYTILA – Yevhen Antypenko: [email protected] | +1 (224) 536-0392

About United Help Ukraine:

Founded in 2014, United Help Ukraine (UHU) is a US-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to provide the people of Ukraine with critical support, enabling them to survive in the face of adversity, defend and regain their sovereign territory, and rebuild and thrive in the future. UHU has provided over $69.5 million in humanitarian, medical, psychological, and other assistance to those harmed by Russia's unprovoked aggression and advocates for a free, democratic, and independent Ukraine.

Website for United Help Ukraine: unitedhelpukraine.org

For media inquiries – Orest Mahlay: [email protected]

SOURCE United Help Ukraine