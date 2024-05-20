ANU - Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv, Israel Receives $1.5 Million from the Mike and Sofia Segal Foundation

Gift Will Establish the Mike & Sofia Segal Center For Jewish Culture, Fostering Creative and Diverse Programming

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ANU – Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv, Israel (the "Museum") is proud to announce a gift of $1.5 million from the Mike and Sofia Segal Foundation (the "Foundation") for the establishment of The Mike & Sofia Segal Center for Jewish Culture (the "Center"). This impactful pledge will further ANU's mission of creating world-class public programming, befitting its status as a premier museum. This is the Foundation's second gift to ANU, having provided the capital gift for the Museum's new terrace in 2019.

The Mike & Sofia Segal Center will offer engaging programming and content, fostering creative and diverse programming with Jewish Peoplehood at the core. The Center will serve as a dynamic, responsive arm of the Museum, remaining attuned to the pulse of contemporary Jewish life and engaging the Jewish People in Israel and abroad as one, both onsite and online.

Dan Tadmor, CEO of ANU, expressed gratitude for the Segal's longstanding support: "The Segals' contribution to the Museum exemplifies their deep commitment to the Jewish People. Particularly during a period of significant challenges for Jewish communities worldwide, their generous gift will empower ANU to develop programming that stimulates critical reflection and fosters healing."

Sofia Segal, a member of the Board of Governors for ANU, said, "I have long been a supporter of ANU and its ability to connect Jewish people to their roots while strengthening their personal and collective Jewish identity. As one of Israel's oldest and most respected museums, ANU shares the richness of Jewish history and culture with visitors from all over the globe."

Mike and Sofia created their family foundation to champion causes that are traditionally overlooked and underfunded. The Foundation remains committed to making gifts that have an outsized impact in its areas of philanthropic interest, including Freedom of Intellectual Thought, Medical and Rare Disease Research, Civil Society, Jewish Heritage and Israel, Educational Institutions and History Museums, Climate Change and Elder Care. As part of the Foundation's strategic effort, today's gift follows its most recent donations to both the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and The Ehlers-Danlos Society in support of rare disease research.

About ANU – Museum of the Jewish People

ANU – Museum of the Jewish People stands as the world's largest museum of its kind, dedicated to nurturing a profound sense of Jewish belonging. The museum presents the unique and ongoing story of the Jewish People across a wide historical, geographical, and thematic range. For over four decades, ANU has been playing an integral role in strengthening Jewish identity and perpetuating Jewish heritage worldwide.

About The Mike and Sofia Segal Foundation:

The Mike and Sofia Segal Foundation provides substantial capital and endowment grants to nonprofits with outstanding leadership that can demonstrate measurable, impactful outcomes in its areas of philanthropic interest.

