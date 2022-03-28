Anu Adegbola Elected President of the Paid Search Association

TAMPA, Fla., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anu Adegbola was unanimously elected President of the Paid Search Association by the organization's Board of Directors and now leads the organization, which is focused on information and education for the paid search industry.

Anu Adegbola Was Recently Elected President of the Paid Search Association

Adegbola has spent the past 12+ years delivering digital marketing campaigns by building strategies, maximizing ROI, automating repetitive processes, and bringing efficiency from every part of marketing departments through inspiring leadership both on the agency and client-side. She is currently a Paid Search Account Director at Marin Software and Podcast Host of The Marketing Anu Podcast available at https://www.themarketinganu.com/podcast.

Adegbola's election followed the recent retirement of David Szetela, who led the organization for more than three years. Szetela will continue to serve as Advisor to the President.

"I am excited to lead the PSA in its mission to serve the search advertising field by drawing on a diverse and expert community of paid search marketers to create programs, services and information hubs that advance the industry," Adegbola said. "I will be working with PSA Leaders on many areas of focus, including- defining the benefits of the membership programs and ensuring each level is getting a high return on their investment, launching a sustainable mentorship program, building partnerships with other digital marketing companies and organizations and producing consistently high quality written and video content."

About PSA



The Paid Search Association is dedicated to advancing the paid search industry by encouraging communication, learning, collaboration, diversity and high ethical and business standards among professionals and organizations involved in the paid search industry. Hundreds of Paid Search professionals have joined the Paid Search Association. Individual and Student membership is free and no credit card is needed to join at https://www.paidsearch.org/register/

The Paid Search Association is supported by leading Paid Search companies including Platinum Sponsor, Microsoft Advertising and Silver Sponsors including JumpFly.com, MTB.com, PPCAdEditor.com, and Xtropy.net

Paid Search Association, 500 North Reo Street, Suite 300, Tampa, FL 33609



Contact: Mike Freedman (813) 368-1501

SOURCE Paid Search Association