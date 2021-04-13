Anu Subramanian Joins CloudCheckr as Chief Technology Officer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. and BOSTON, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudCheckr today announced the addition of Anu Subramanian as its chief technology officer. Bringing 23 years of engineering leadership experience, Subramanian will oversee technology strategy and product development at CloudCheckr.

"We're excited to welcome Anu to the CloudCheckr team to drive our market-leading investment in the CloudCheckr platform to deeply support our customers' cloud journey," said Tim McKinnon, CEO of CloudCheckr. "Anu brings a fresh perspective and wealth of experience to the rapidly evolving cloud management market, and our team is eager to see the new heights we'll reach together."

As CTO, Subramanian will use her experience to further the technical vision, increase product velocity and execute on product strategy for the company. By expanding product teams and working closely with executive leadership, Subramanian will accelerate CloudCheckr's position as the leading cloud management platform in the market for enterprises, public sector organizations and managed service providers.

Prior to joining CloudCheckr, Subramanian served as the vice president of engineering, data & operations at Veracode where she was responsible for leading development teams. Her significant experience in scaling SaaS product and engineering teams ensuring customer satisfaction will allow her to drive new innovative capabilities for CloudCheckr and lead and develop the company's software engineering and product organizations.

CloudCheckr now manages more than $4 billion in annualized cloud spend across enterprises, managed service and public sector organizations. Under Subramanian's leadership, CloudCheckr will continue to serve clients' cloud management needs through the CloudCheckr CMx platform and optimize cloud environments including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.

"Companies across every industry are increasingly moving to the public cloud to meet business goals, and CloudCheckr's ability to help clients gain the most from their cloud environment is what drew me to the company," said Subramanian. "I hope to bring innovative technology solutions to the world of cloud management with the team at CloudCheckr."

