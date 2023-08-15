Anuj A. Shah Joins Stax as Managing Director and ESG Leader

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stax LLC, a global strategy consulting firm specializing in commercial due diligence, value creation, and exit planning for private equity firms, PE-backed companies, hedge funds, and investment banks, has announced the appointment of Anuj A. Shah to the role of Managing Director and Environmental, Social, & Governance (ESG) & Impact practice leader, based in the Boston office. In this new role, Shah will be responsible for the creation and development of Stax's ESG and impact strategy, launching service offerings tailored to the private equity investment lifecycle from origination to exit.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Anuj to the Stax team. He brings a notable background in capital markets and especially ESG and impact advisory, encompassing expertise in formulating strategic frameworks spanning the spectrum from product development to go-to-market business development strategies," stated Jayson Traxler, Stax CEO. "As we continue our growth journey and strategically venture into new markets and innovative product offerings, Anuj's leadership will ensure the seamless integration of our ESG offerings into our planful growth strategy."

"Anuj's extensive expertise enriches our new ESG & Impact service line, fortifying our ability to provide actionable solutions to our clients," explained Paul Edwards, Stax Global Practice Leader. "ESG, as a source of both risk identification and value creation, is growing in importance to sponsors, LPs, and management teams. The creation of a truly advisory ESG product line holds significant value for Stax, aligns with our values, and empowers clients to make informed decisions, knowing good ESG practices lead to better business."

"I am excited to be joining Stax to advance ESG and impact integration by embedding these services into our core offerings: buy-side diligence, value creation, and sell-side planning," shared Anuj A. Shah, Managing Director. He elaborated, "Our approach ensures that ESG considerations are seamlessly woven throughout the entire investment lifecycle, enabling our clients to fully operationalize and realize value from their strategic ESG programs."

Before joining Stax, Shah served as a Partner at two different boutique ESG advisory firms: Close Group Consulting and KKS Advisors. He also founded the strategic advisory firm Linear Impact Partners, which focused on creating sustainable investing strategies that directed capital towards positive social and environmental impacts. Shah's expertise has established him as a respected thought leader in ESG and impact, often featured in influential publications like Barrons, The Wall Street Journal, and ImpactAlpha, among others.

About Stax LLC 

Stax LLC is a global management consulting firm serving corporate and private equity clients across a broad range of industries including software/technology, healthcare, business services, industrial, consumer/retail, and education. The firm partners with clients to provide data-driven, actionable insights designed to drive growth, enhance profits, increase value, and make better investment decisions. Please visit www.stax.com and follow Stax on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.

