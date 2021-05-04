Anuncia ReFlow™ Tech Honored With Fast Company 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards

LOWELL, Mass., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anuncia Inc., an emerging leader in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management, received an Honorable Mention in the Health category of Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards for its ReFlow™ medical device platform. Those honored were announced today by Fast Company and include businesses actively engaged and deeply committed to pursuing innovation aimed at solving health and climate crises, social injustice, or economic inequality for the good of society and the planet.

Anuncia is grateful that its potentially life-saving, noninvasive therapeutic medical technology is once again bringing needed awareness to the millions of patients globally, from infants to the elderly, suffering with hydrocephalus and other CSF disorders. As many as half of all surgically-implanted intracranial shunts fail in the first two years, mainly due to blockages that impair CSF flow and often necessitate emergent, repeat brain surgery, each costing upwards of $40,000. CSF disorders require better solutions to prevent readmissions and revision surgeries for shunt patency failures. The Anuncia ReFlow platform is designed to be used noninvasively at-home by patients and caregivers or in-clinic by physicians to prevent such blockages to potentially reduce the burden of repeat brain surgeries for these patients, their families, and the healthcare system.

Now in its fifth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcases 33 categories, including Health and Wellness, AI & Data among the most popular. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected honorees from a pool of more than 4,000 entries across categories and the globe. Fast Company's Summer 2021 issue (on newsstands May 10) will highlight some of the world's most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling exigent global challenges.

Elsa Abruzzo, President of Anuncia Inc., stated, "Anuncia is proud to be among our many fellow Health category honorees who are playing an important role in building a better world for patients now and as we emerge from the coronavirus crisis. Early clinical data with more than two (2) year follow-up give us confidence that ReFlow will provide hydrocephalus patients and their caregivers the ability to noninvasively control their health at home, under the care of their physician, by improving shunt patency. We hope to further facilitate at-home care with next generation ReFlow 'Smart Shunt' features including remote monitoring of patients' shunts by physicians and hospitals and a patient mobile app designed to improve outcomes through compliance."

"There is no question our society and planet are facing deeply troubling times. So, it's important to recognize organizations that are using their ingenuity, impact, design, scalability, and passion to solve these problems," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists, under the leadership of senior editor Morgan Clendaniel, have discovered some of the most groundbreaking projects that have launched since the start of 2020."

About Anuncia Inc. and the ReFlowTM System Platform

Anuncia Inc., based in Lowell, Massachusetts, is a privately held therapeutic medical device company and an emerging leader in treating conditions associated with cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) disorders through innovative devices. The current ReFlow System is FDA cleared and CE Marked for use by a qualified clinician to facilitate a safe, noninvasive retrograde fluid flush when ventriculoperitoneal shunt flow is restricted or blocked. The ReFlow System is intended for the treatment of CSF disorders requiring shunting such as hydrocephalus, a debilitating and life-threatening condition affecting millions. Anuncia received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Breakthrough Device Designation for its ReFlow System Mini. The breakthrough indication would allow in-clinic or at-home prophylactic flushing noninvasively by trained patients, caregivers, and clinicians to potentially prevent blockages and extend shunt life. The ReFlow System Mini and ReFlow Smart Shunt features are under development and not available for sale. The ReFlow System is a prescription device sold by or on the order of a physician. For more information, please visit www.anunciainc.com.

About the World Changing Ideas Awards: World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

