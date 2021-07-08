Anunta Named in Gartner's Market Guide for Desktop as a Service 2021

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anunta, a leading provider of Managed Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS), today announced that it has been identified as a Representative Vendor in the 2021 Gartner's Market Guide for Desktop-as-a-Service. Anunta was named in the Managed DaaS and Vendor-Defined DaaS market segments. The Market Guide assesses the market segmentation and evaluates the use cases for DaaS to enable I&O leaders to make better decisions.

Featured in the Managed DaaS market segment, Anunta's "Enterprise DaaS" is a fully managed offering targeted at large enterprises that provides full DaaS lifecycle support and provides end to end management. Anunta's Packaged DaaS, sold under the brand name "Desktop Ready", is a Vendor-Defined DaaS offering based on Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop designed for small and mid-size businesses (SMBs).

According to Gartner, "the Desktop as a Service market revenue grew by 98% in 2020 compared to 2019 and is forecasted to grow by 68% in 2021."1

"Desktop as a Service has emerged as a key technology for supporting distributed or hybrid workforce and business continuity in the backdrop of the pandemic, and the Market Guide validates the increasing demand for DaaS. We are delighted to be included as a representative vendor by Gartner in the Market Guide for Desktop as a Service for the 2nd time in a row. At Anunta, we are focused on driving technological innovation by enabling digital workplace transformation and providing secure and reliable virtual desktops on cloud to our customers," said Ananda Mukerji, Executive Chairman, Anunta Tech.

"We're pleased at being named in the Market Guide for 2021. As a market leader & trusted DaaS provider, Anunta offers virtualization technologies and cloud agnostic fully managed and secure DaaS solutions to its customers globally. Cloud adoption has already been a critical component of most organization's digital transformation journey for several years now. The pandemic has accelerated this trend and DaaS has now moved from being a niche technology to the technology of choice to replace physical desktops, offering a host of benefits to enterprises. Anunta's inclusion in Market Guide reinforces our commitment to continually innovate and lead market conversations in DaaS," said Sivakumar Ramamurthy, CEO and Deputy Managing Director, Anunta Tech.

The Market Guide for Desktop as a Service can be downloaded on Gartner site here: https://www.gartner.com/document/4003108

1 Gartner, "[Market Guide for Desktop as a Service 2021]," [Enter Stuart Downes, Mark Margevicius, Tony Harvey, Brandon Medford, Eri Hariu], [June 2021]

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Anunta:

Anunta is an industry-recognized Managed Desktop as a Service provider focused on Enterprise DaaS, Packaged DaaS, and Digital Workspace technology. We have successfully migrated 500,000+ remote desktop users to the cloud for enhanced workforce productivity and superior end-user experience.

Since inception, Anunta has been empowering its customers globally with sustainable, secure, and scalable, managed DaaS offerings for business resiliency and workplace transformation. We are Top Tier partners with all the major technology OEMs (VMware, Microsoft, and Citrix) and cloud platform providers involved in virtualization technologies, particularly desktop virtualization. We have been consistently adding value to our customers by delivering excellence in design, onboarding, migration, and Day 2 packages by delivering cloud desktops across most complex and varied use-cases.

For more information, visit https://www.anuntatech.com/

