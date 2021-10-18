Anupriya Grover-Wenk, DO is recognized by Continental Who's Who

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anupriya Grover-Wenk, DO is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Family Medicine Specialist, and in recognition of her work at Appledore Family Medicine and Tufts University School of Medicine.

Board-certified in Family Medicine by the American Osteopathic Board of Family Physicians (AOBFP), Dr. Grover-Wenk has been providing quality family medicine care for patients in the greater Portsmouth, NH area since 2013. She sees patients of all ages at Appledore Family Medicine, located at 7-C Mill Rd Plaza in Durham, NH. Alongside her current role, she sees patients at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, York Hospital, and Exeter Hospital. As a Family Medicine Physician, she is often one of the first doctors her patients will see. She can diagnose illnesses and injuries, and can refer the patient to another doctor or provide in-office care.



Dr. Grover-Wenk received her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Professional Writing from Carnegie Mellon University. She then attended the University of Pennsylvania, where she graduated with a Post-Baccalaureate Certification in Pre-Medical Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania. In 2013, Dr. Grover-Wenk then attended the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, where she graduated with her DO degree. Later, she completed a Family Practice residency in Philadelphia, PA, at Abington Jefferson University System from 2013-2016. Dr. Grover-Wenk then completed a Master Teacher Fellowship in Faculty and Curriculum Development at Cambridge Health Alliance. She is currently earning her MS degree in Medical Education at Tufts University, and is set to graduate in spring 2022. She is also attending the University of Dundee in Scotland, where she is working on her dissertation to receive her Master of Medical Education degree.

She is also on the Clinical Associate Faculty at Tufts University School of Medicine, located in Boston, MA. Dr. Grover-Wenk has been a critical member and co-Founder of the Women in Medicine Family Medicine Residency Program at Tufts University, where she guides new doctors through their residency programs. She also teaches the On Doctoring course, which prepares first and second year Medical students for the responsibilities of a clinical rotation. This program gives students the preparation they need to provide patient care during the last two years of their medical school training. Before her current roles as a physician and teacher, she spearheaded research on the influence of female mentors on the professional and personal development of medical students.

In order to stay aware of new developments in the field, Dr. Grover-Wenk is a member of the American Academy of Family Practice, the Society of Teachers in Family Medicine and the American Board of Family Medicine. Dr. Grover-Wenk is a Mentor for the American Women Medical Association Mentorship Program.

Dr. Grover-Wenk has been awarded for her work with the Abington Jefferson Women's Boards Frobese Award for Exceptional Service, and the Tufts School of Medicine Family Medicine Clerkship Educator of the Year Award.

She would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to her family; her husband of one year, Mr. Nathan Wenk; and to her mentors, John Russell, MD, and Alan Shaughnessy, PharmD.

