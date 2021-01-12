Anura™: World's first app allowing for contactless blood pressure measurement, without the need for cuffs or other wearables

Additionally, Anura™ is the world's first app for contactless blood pressure measurement, without the need for a cuff or another wearable. Anura™ also measures other physical, physiological and psychological indexes, including heart rate, stress levels, BMI, and cardiovascular disease risks with medical grade accuracy (based on research and clinical studies). Fast, accurate, and contactless, Anura™ has revolutionized the ability to measure and track general health and wellness.

This contactless measurement is made possible through their patented Transdermal Optical Imaging (TOI™) technology; in only 30 seconds using a conventional video camera, TOI™ is able to use light and the translucency of human skin to capture changes in blood flow. Using machine learning algorithms, TOI™ then extracts facial blood flow information from the recording to model and detect the desired psychological, physical and physiological indexes.

Developed in partnership by tech entrepreneur and investor, Marzio Pozzuoli, and Developmental Neuroscientist, Dr. Kang Lee, Anura™'s research is science-based, backed by global clinical research studies and eight US-approved patents. "At NuraLogix," Pozzuoli explains, "our goal is to use Affective AI to improve the lives of people everywhere."

For personal use, can be downloaded for free on iOS and Android devices. For enterprise use, Anura™ offers a variety of solutions to the digital health, insurance, and corporate wellness industries. The app's technology can be obtainable through a Software Development Kit (SDK) and white-labeled and integrated into enterprise solutions. Anura™ is available in seven languages: English, Chinese, Italian, French, Spanish, Portuguese, and Brazilian Portuguese; Japanese is scheduled to be released in mid-Feb/early March 2021.

NuraLogix will be attending CES 2021 and will be demonstrating Anura™ at our virtual booth from Jan.12-14; click here to access our CES Press Kit. For more information on Anura™, visit www.anura.ai or contact Win Shi Wong (Marketing Specialist) at [email protected]

About NuraLogix

Nuralogix is a research-based tech company that currently holds multiple patents and has conducted global clinical and research collaborations. Additionally, we have been featured in over 100 international media reports, as well as peer-reviewed papers and publications, including American Heart Association, Frontiers in Psychology, Scientific Reports, Springer Science, and The International Journal of Clinical Practice. Founded in Toronto in 2015, by Marzio Pozzuoli and Dr. Kang Lee, we have raised $20M+ in funds and currently employ 60 staff, ranging from neuroscientists to software engineers. For more information, visit www.nuralogix.ai.

Disclaimer

Anura™ is not a substitute for the clinical judgment of a health care professional. Anura™ is intended to improve your awareness of general wellness. Anura™ does not diagnose, treat, mitigate or prevent any disease, symptom, disorder or abnormal physical state. Consult with a health care professional or emergency services if you believe you may have a medical issue.

SOURCE NuraLogix