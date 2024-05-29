Mayer to lead Infoblox's people and culture strategies, promoting diversity, inclusivity and employee wellness as the company continues to grow and innovate

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infoblox Inc. , a leader in cloud networking and security services, today announces the appointment of Anuradha Mayer as Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer. Reporting to CEO Scott Harrell, Mayer will lead Infoblox's People and Places team. She will lead talent acquisition, including people development and workplace culture initiatives to support the company's diversity and inclusion goals and ensure overall continued employee engagement and company success.

Anuradha Mayer Joins Infoblox as Chief People Officer

Mayer is a seasoned HR leader with over 20 years of experience driving global people and culture initiatives at enterprise technology companies like Cisco and Wind River. She brings expertise in helping companies develop, grow, and execute global strategic talent and workplace culture programs which will be crucial in supporting Infoblox's core values, global expansion plans, and innovation.

"Anuradha will play a crucial role in supporting our continued growth and transformative change with a primary focus on our people and culture, including attracting and developing the best talent," said Scott Harrell, President and Chief Executive Officer, Infoblox. "Our greatest accomplishments at Infoblox stem from our talented people and innovative culture. I'm excited to see the changes she will bring to our organization, helping us grow and evolve while preserving the best parts of our culture that make it great to be a Bloxer."

"Becoming Chief People Officer at Infoblox is an exciting opportunity to be at the helm of fostering a culture that is agile, inclusive, and forward-thinking," said Anuradha Mayer, Infoblox Chief People Officer. "I am thrilled to be a Bloxer and play a leadership role for the company that is uniting networking and security. I look forward to driving initiatives that empower our people to grow, innovate, and excel in this dynamic industry to deliver on our growth plans."

Mayer joins Infoblox from Wind River where she served as Chief People Officer for two years. Prior to that, she served in key HR leadership roles at Cisco for the Customer Experience and Security business units. She's also a Board Advisor for RemotelyMe and holds a BS degree in Business Management and Journalism from San Diego State University.

About Infoblox

Infoblox unites networking and security to deliver unmatched performance and protection. Trusted by Fortune 100 companies and emerging innovators, we provide real-time visibility and control over who and what connects to your network, so your organization runs faster and stops threats earlier. Visit Infoblox.com , or follow-us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

