Anuvia Plant Nutrients Announces New GreenTRX™ Products Lineup -- High Efficiency, Flexible, Sustainable with No Filler and No Uncoated Urea

The new lineup provides more options that fit lawn care professionals' needs and the way they work. "Conventional fertilizers may contain up to 50 percent filler and unprotected urea which is prone to volatilization or leaching. Each bag of our product contains only granules that deliver nutrients," says Hugh MacGillivray, Anuvia's Chief Commercial Officer. "We've also fine-tuned the nutrient analysis to better match customer needs. Now lawn care operators and their customers have choices that can be based on the best analysis for a specific situation."

All GreenTRX products are environmentally-friendly. The slow release nitrogen reduces environmental impact as more nitrogen is used by the growing plant and less is lost into the atmosphere and in water. "The bottom line is that more nutrients are used, less are wasted." MacGillivray adds.

The new GreenTRX products are easy to apply. They include Anuvia's TRX technology and incorporate a poly-coated urea which increases the slow release nitrogen and provides better visibility and an extended feed.

Lawn care operators like Luke Hawthorne, owner of Emerald Lawns, Round Rock, Tex. have first-hand experience with GreenTRX. "There's much less chance of a burn and more even, rapid greening. You don't get that with lesser products." Emerald Lawns is an independent lawncare business serving more than more than 15,000 customers in Austin, San Antonio and surrounding areas in Texas.

"With GreenTRX, it's easy to see when spreading, no wasted filler, acts quickly to provide great color with balanced nutrition and slow release so my customers don't get concerned about the application working.

"The new GreenTRX line up makes it a great option to use year-round, and that is a great fit for my customers," says Hawthorne.

Sustainable Nutrients Make GreenTRX Unique

Anuvia's GreenTRX plant nutrition is based upon sustainable technology that upcycles organic materials into fertilizer products. GreenTRX works with the ecosystem, returning organic matter to feed soil microbes and improve soil health.

For more information about the new GreenTRX family of products, visit: https://www.anuviaplantnutrients.com/product/professional-lawn-care/

About Anuvia Plant Nutrients

Anuvia Plant Nutrients creates enhanced efficiency, bio-based plant nutrients for agriculture, professional turf and consumer lawncare. Located in Winter Garden, Fla., its products utilize a unique technology to sustainably achieve increased crop yield and greener, healthier turf. Its products lessen our carbon footprint thereby preserving natural resources. Its circular approach to reusing organic materials regenerates soil ensuring that our land will continue to support food production and outdoor play. Anuvia is committed to sustainable, easily adoptable and economically viable plant nutrient solutions for all who love and respect the land. SymTRX for Agriculture and GreenTRX for Turf and Lawn and Anugreen for consumer lawn care. Learn more at www.anuviaplantnutrients.com.

