ANUVIA PLANT NUTRIENTS WINS 2022 GOLD STEVIE® IN 2022 AMERICAN BUSINESS AWARDS®

Company to be presented with Food and Beverage Company of the Year on June 13 in New York

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anuvia™ Plant Nutrients the manufacturers of high-efficiency, sustainable bio-based fertilizers for the agriculture, turf, and lawncare industries, was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Food and Beverage Company of the Year category in The 20th Annual American Business Awards®. Anuvia was also recently recognized by Financial Times as One of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies of 2022.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

"Anuvia is thrilled to be recognized as a leader in the sustainable farming and food production industry," said Anuvia CEO, Amy Yoder. "This further validates the importance of bio-based products to help commercial agriculture continue to adopt more sustainable practices."

Judges' comments on Anuvia for Food and Beverage Company of the Year include:

"Anuvia is working for the sustainable farming and food production by not only decreasing the farmer's footprint on the environment but also by improving the production."

"The amazing feat for Anuvia plants has been the company's proprietary technology to re-use organic materials, such as food or livestock waste. They manufacture high-efficiency, sustainable bio-based fertilizers for the agriculture, turf, and lawn-care industries. Their mission is great and In February 2021 , they announced a $103 million Series C capital raise led by TPG ART and Pontifax Ag."

"Replacing synthetic materials with bio-based fertilizer is a game-changer. Such innovations are needed more, keeping in mind the health of our planet earth. Bio-based fertilizer keeps the soil in good condition, thus helping grow nutrient-rich products. Anuvia's products benefit the environment by reducing the emission of greenhouse gases and is noteworthy."

"Really interesting entry. Great metrics. Will watch this company."

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 13. Previous winners include American Express, Tractor Supply and Smithfield Foods.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

About Anuvia

Anuvia Plant Nutrients manufactures high-efficiency, sustainable field-ready fertilizers for the agriculture, turf, and lawncare industries. Located in Winter Garden, Florida, the company developed and uses a unique technology that not only optimizes nutrient availability and efficiency for plants, but also improves soil health, preserves natural resources, and reduces greenhouse gas emissions. Anuvia was recently recognized by the Financial Times as one of the Americas' fastest growing companies for the second consecutive year. Anuvia is committed to offering easily adoptable, profitable, and sustainable solutions to customers, their communities, and global agriculture. To learn more about Anuvia Plant Nutrients – GreenTRX for Turf and Lawn, SymTRX for Agriculture – visit www.anuviaplantnutrients.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

