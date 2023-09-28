ANVI selects Reltime to bring Web3 Mobile Financial Services to hundreds of millions of users

OSLO, Norway and NEW DELHI, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an unprecedented development, ANVI, India's trailblazing AI-powered digital alternate bank and P2P payment platform serving over 220 million unbanked and underbanked users, has inked a significant deal with Reltime, an award-winning global Web 3.0 and Layer 1 Blockchain platform. This partnership marks the dawning of a new era for Indian P2P financial services, making them instant, seamless, secure, autonomous and extremely cost-effective. Once the new solution is operationalized (expected in H1 2024), it will serve over a third of the digital currency market globally by user volume (including Bitcoin, Ethereum and others) besides digital fiat currencies.

ANVI is building an AI-powered digital alternate bank for the unbanked in India that does not require traditional credit card rails or funded bank accounts. It is building the bank on a formidable base of 220 million unbanked and underbanked users and over 350,000 retailers that it has onboarded over a decade. ANVI's collaboration with Reltime now promises a transformative leap as it embraces the latest generation of Web3 and Blockchain platforms to modernize its core back-end infrastructure, making it more flexible and secure. Unique synergies between ANVI and Reltime will welcome over 220 million users to Web 3.0-powered digital and mobile financial services.

Marlene Julo, Co-founder and chief of the Board at Reltime said, "Our platform's uniqueness in providing wide-ranging financial and digital services including eKYC, SuperApp, P2P payments, QR code payment and support for digital & fiat currencies will be made seamlessly available on ANVI's platform and made available to its user base. This partnership will accelerate social change, providing empowerment, trust, and unprecedented economic opportunities for hundreds of millions of users."

Ash Verma, Co-founder and CEO of ANVI added, "Our collaboration with Reltime goes beyond embracing technology excellence and innovations. As we prepare to integrate Reltime's groundbreaking Web3 platform in ANVI's architecture, our 350,000 strong retailer partners and over 220 million users across the length and breadth of India will greatly benefit from the unparalleled trust, security, transparency and cost-effectiveness. Such a scalable and future-proof platform also allows us to launch new services for example, cross-border remittances and lending for the nearly 1 billion unbanked and underbanked and the burgeoning middle class in India, expected to grow from over 430 million today to over 700 million by 2030".

As India stands on the brink of a technological renaissance, the Reltime and ANVI alliance promises to be its harbinger, guiding the nation and its global diaspora into a future brimming with endless possibilities.

About Reltime

Reltime is revolutionizing the financial and digital services industry with its advanced Web3 platform. Reltime has developed its own Layer-1 Proof of Authority Blockchain with zero transaction and gas fees. The platform includes a range of applications such as non-custodian wallets, SuperApp, loyalty programs, payment solutions, lending services, QR codes, CBDCs and digital fiats, and utility tokens. Additionally, the Reltime platform provides customer administration features like eKYC, identity management, SLA, and reporting. By incorporating a decentralized identity, Reltime is driving the next generation of digitization in supply chain management, tokenization, asset ownership, and global trade.

For more information about Reltime AS, visit www.reltime.com

Press Contact Reltime: Bishwajit Choudhary

About ANVI

ANVI is building a comprehensive financial and commercial ecosystem to provide affordable credit, free banking services as well as discounted purchases for nearly 1 billion unbanked and underbanked in India. ANVI owns and operates India's largest retailer-assisted mobile wallet platform servicing 220 million customers. Our banking and financial services ecosystem loads cash directly to customer prepaid cards that do not require smartphones or funded bank accounts. Our growing network of 350,000+ retailers act as "bank branches" that assist customers in loading ANVI cards with cash and facilitate basic financial services such as withdrawals, deposits and payments at no cost. Dedicated to revolutionizing banking for India's unbanked and underbanked, ANVI combines the power of AI with innovative financial services, to address a trillion-dollar market while providing financial inclusion.

For more information about Anvi, visit https://anvi.ai/

Press Contact Anvi:

