Anvil International Acquires FlexHead from Atkore International Group Inc.

"This acquisition broadens our fire products portfolio. We can now service our distribution with traditional threaded fittings, grooved fittings and couplings, and now flexible sprinkler piping. The Flexhead product suite and their sales team are great additions and we look forward to having them on our team," said Dean Taylor, Vice President of Anvil International. "Our team is very excited about bringing this world class fire protection package to the industry."

"We continue to look to expand our product offering and give our customers a choice of joining methods and products. No other manufacturer offers this many options," said Tom Fish, CEO of Anvil International. "This acquisition is an outstanding strategic fit for Anvil as we look to grow our business."

About Anvil International

Anvil International is one of the largest and most complete manufacturers of pipe fittings, pipe hangers and piping supports systems in the world. For more than 150 years, Anvil has provided the highest- quality pipe products and services with integrity and dedication to superior customer service. The company offers expertise and product solutions for a wide range of applications, from plumbing and mechanical, HVAC, industrial and fire protection, to mining and oil and gas. Anvil offers products and services worldwide. For more information, please contact Anvil's corporate offices at 603-418-2800, 2 Holland Way, Exeter, NH 03833, or visit www.anvilintl.com.

