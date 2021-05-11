Anvilogic Raises $10M Series A For Its Cybersecurity Detection Automation Platform

Anvilogic breaks down security silos by bringing together automation, AI into a unified detection and hunting platform Tweet this

"After decades working in the security space, it became clear to me that the tools companies have been trusting for their security are actually doing them a disservice. Most SIEM and SOAR tech is 10-15 years old and hasn't kept up with the fast-evolving threat landscape or the corresponding changes in human operations within SOCs," said Karthik Kannan, CEO and founder of Anvilogic. "Anvilogic is addressing a problem in SOCs that no tool currently solves because tools only add more noise and make operations siloed. Anvilogic brings seamless automation workflow to the SOC, thus eliminating the disjointed nature of today's tools and processes, empowering security experts with relevant threat-detecting & enriched resolution capabilities."

Anvilogic is already working, at large scale, with numerous clients, including Fortune 1000 enterprises. On average, Anvilogic customers save more than 180 person-hours of detection time within one month of being operational and an average annual financial savings of more than $500K. Recently, one of Anvilogic's large eCommerce clients took only 8 hours to automate detection content deployment that would have taken >300 hours to develop, test and deploy without Anvilogic, not to mention the high-efficacy hunting experience afterward.

"Over the years, there has been a lot of tech thrown at threat response, but no one has really made progress on the detection side of security because it's traditionally a very manual process that requires a lot of advanced coding," said Shirish Sathaye, General Partner at Cervin Ventures. "The fact that Anvilogic is not only automating the detection process but is also turning toward the actual workflow of the next-gen SOC made backing Karthik and the company an easy decision for us. There is no team better equipped to build the world's best detection automation platform."

No matter what level of maturity, Anvilogic's automation and AI framework fit seamlessly across the cybersecurity operations lifecycle. The platform gives teams the ability to continuously navigate their unique environments to help create a strong security foundation for a more efficient and effective SOC while leveraging the technology, data and resources they already have. Anvilogic makes it easier to keep up with evolving attack surfaces, measurably reducing risk and helping to accelerate business growth, while reducing the overall cost to the SOC.

Anvilogic's key value and benefits perceived by customers are:

Maturity scoring - continuous metric to measure, monitor and control the SOC's state of preparedness

Fully automated, AI-driven detection engineering process - priority setting (MITRE ATT&CK framework), on-boarding data sources (normalization), no-code scenario builder for multi-stage attack patterns, collaboration, integrated workspace for task management and smooth workflow-driven handoff to the hunting and triage phase

Enriched, kill-chain oriented, visual threat hunting & triage automation integrated into the detection workflow and integrated through open APIs with downstream security products for automated response action

Anvilogic's vision is to deliver "SOC Neutrality" for the future of cloud-based security operations. The company believes that all logging will be on a distributed cloud in the future and there will be silos of workflows and alerts (e.g., XDRs). Anvilogic will be the unified security fabric delivering total SOC automation, making it possible for SOC practitioners to be indifferent to underlying tools, logging, alert disparities and operate efficiently at the threat detection and hunting layers.

