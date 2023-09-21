Anviz Introduces Anviz One, An All-in-One Solution Designed to Combat Security Concerns for All Levels of Education

News provided by

Anviz Global

21 Sep, 2023, 15:00 ET

UNION CITY, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anviz, a leading provider of professional and converged intelligent security solutions, has announced the launch of its all-in-one intelligent security solution for the education industry – Anviz One – bolstering the security infrastructure of public and private educational institutions from K-12 to university with lower upfront investment, stronger analytics, and simplified management. A one-stop system powered by a cloud infrastructure and Edge AI Server, Anviz One offers flexible and scalable options bespoke to the diverse needs of schools aiming to build a complete security system, empowering educators to establish a safe, reliable, and non-invasive learning and working environment for students and staff.

Anviz One System Architecture
"A campus is not only a place where students thrive academically, but also a space where they live, socialize, and recreate. However, it is also susceptible to extreme violence that can threaten their safety and well-being. As a surveillance solution innovator, we aim to help schools of all levels upgrade security infrastructure with minimal cost and IT complexity. Anviz One is the one-stop solution that features industry-leading products, technical support, and maintenance services, allowing educators to build complete systems that deliver the comprehensive surveillance coverage they need," said Chief Ecosystem Officer of Anviz, David Huang.

According to Statista, the number of K-12 school shootings in the USA reached an unprecedented height in 2021 with 249 cases reported throughout the year, twice as many as the number in 2020 and five times the 2017 figure. As more educational institutions seek to strengthen their on-campus security, over 90% of public schools in the US had chosen security cameras as part of their safety measures by 2020, a 30% jump from 2009, as per the data from the National Center for Education Statistics, and the issue of shootings is only one of the many reasons that lead schools to invest in surveillance technology to ensure everyone on campus are well-protected. 

More Applications for Segmentation Needs

To boost the effectiveness of campus security surveillance against external dangers, Anviz One is equipped with AI cameras capable of identifying unauthorized vehicles and analyzing human movements, sending a prompt alert when a fallen person and fence climber is detected. The access control system, which works in conjunction with video surveillance and intelligent analytics, offers faster and safer communication, while the perimeter security system maximizes visibility for detecting suspicious activities.

It is worth mentioning that the management of campus parking lots has been a concern for some school clients. The parking management application provided by Anviz One improves efficiency and safety through AI detection and reminders, as well as features such as blacklisting and whitelisting.

For on-campus issues, Anviz One is integrated with an early warning system designed to combat incidents such as theft and bullying with efficiency and precision, helping to collect crucial evidence and empowering school guards to take preemptive actions to mitigate security concerns before they escalate. In addition, it can be also linked up to the school's existing systems such as fire alarms, with the ability to send prompt alerts to school authorities and rescue responders when emergencies are spotted.

Designed For Campus Managers

While offering all-around protection to students and school employees, Anviz One provides a powerful and versatile student and personnel management system that verifies their identity to eliminate unauthorized entry and tracks their time and attendance. The management system helps schools create a welcoming and secure campus environment with a solution that seamlessly blends into its surroundings, minimizing administration distractions for all and allowing them to focus on their central tasks. The system offers greater benefits to security operators who frequently encounter issues including cameras without PC software support, inflexible permission management, as well as missing features such as off-duty detection, and fire alarms, facilitating quicker risk identification and response.

Not only Physical Security

The developers of Anviz One understand that safety measures extend beyond their physical aspects. As data security continues to be a critical concern for educational institutions, Anviz One is committed to ensuring the safety of user information and privacy, implementing strict security protocols that adhere to standards such as NDAA, OSDP, and ACP to guarantee the confidentiality and integrity of sensitive data.

The benefits of Edge + Cloud Architecture

With Anviz One, the deployment of a whole-campus security system has never been easier. It is designed to lower costs and simplify hardware installments, with the support for WI-FI and PoE allowing the cameras and access control devices to achieve plug-and-play connection. The architecture of its edge server maximizes compatibility with the existing systems of a school, further reducing the steps and costs for system maintenance. Other features including multi-location monitoring, centralized management, flexible access, real-time notification, and cloud data backup allow schools to build powerful and versatile security surveillance to ensure safety for all.

In addition, Anviz also offers professional services to optimize security operations and share experiences with the campus management team to shorten their learning curve during the system deployment. With it, small-to-medium educational institutions can quickly deploy a smart, robust security system on their premises with lower costs and technical bars that often hinder their efforts to enhance campus safety.

Media Contact: 

Title: Marketing Specialist
Name: Nic Wang 
Phone: +86 15541141093 
Email: nic.wang@anviz.com

SOURCE Anviz Global

