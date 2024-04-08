Anviz Unveils Innovative All-in-One Intelligent Security Solution for SMBs at ISC West 2024

Anviz One sets new industry leading standard for SMB security solutions

LAS VEGAS, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Poised to reaffirm its position as an innovator in converged intelligent security systems, Anviz takes center stage at ISC West 2024 to launch its latest prevention-focused innovation, Anviz One. An All-In-One Intelligent Security Solution, Anviz One is designed to meet the needs of small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) across various sectors, including retail, food and beverage, K-2 campuses, and gyms. This cutting-edge platform seamlessly integrates AI cameras and intelligent analytics and uses edge and cloud infrastructure to offer a comprehensive security suite that fortifies physical assets with precision and intelligence.

Anviz One

Anviz One transforms safety and revolutionizes how SMBs manage, secure, and gain insights from their facilities. SMBs can now say goodbye to cobbling together disparate security management systems. A one-stop solution, it facilitates swift deployment, saves costs, and lowers technical barriers, leading to more accurate detection and faster response times.

"While the cybersecurity landscape changes daily, physical security risk mitigation demands constant assessment too," said Jeff Pouliot, National Sales Director of Xthings, a global AIoT solutions leader, of which Anviz is one of its brands. "An increasingly complex array of physical security threats – vandalism, theft, unauthorized access, and external threats — pose significant challenges to SMBs. What's more, the escalating sophistication of physical security threats further complicates the landscape, demanding more intelligent and adaptive security systems."

According to Straits Research, the global physical security market was valued at USD 113.54B in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 195.60B by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.23% from 2022 to 2030. The SMB segment is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR over the forecast period, at 8.2 percent. This expansion can be attributed to theft, environmental hazards, and intruders, as small businesses have a lot of resources and people to safeguard.

Importance of Advanced Security for SMBs

SMBs confront unique security challenges, necessitating moving beyond conventional measures. Often operating with limited resources, they require cost-effective yet powerful solutions to safeguard their premises.

By integrating AI, cloud, and IoT, Anviz One provides a smarter, more responsive system capable of analyzing patterns, predicting breaches, and automating responses. "This advanced security level is not merely an option but a critical component in protecting the vital assets and operations that drive business forward," said Jeff Pouliot.

Anviz One's advanced analysis moves beyond basic motion detection, enabling the differentiation between suspicious behavior and innocuous activity. For instance, AI can distinguish between someone loitering with potential ill intent and an individual simply resting outside a facility. Such discernment drastically reduces false alarms and directs focus toward real threats, significantly enhancing security precision for businesses.

With Anviz One, deploying a complete security system has never been easier. By integrating edge computing and cloud, Anviz provides effortless integration, instant connectivity via Wi-Fi and PoE, and compatibility that cuts costs and complexity. Its edge server architecture maximizes compatibility with existing systems, further reducing the steps and costs for system maintenance.

Key benefits for SMBs

Enhanced Security : Utilizes advanced AI cameras and analytics to detect and alert on unauthorized access or unusual activities.





: Utilizes advanced AI cameras and analytics to detect and alert on unauthorized access or unusual activities. Lower Upfront investment : Anviz One is designed to be cost effective, reducing the initial financial burden on SMBs.





: Anviz One is designed to be cost effective, reducing the initial financial burden on SMBs. Cost effective and low IT complexity : Features industry leading products, technical support, and maintenance services. Can be quickly deployed with lower costs and technical barriers.





: Features industry leading products, technical support, and maintenance services. Can be quickly deployed with lower costs and technical barriers. Stronger Analytics: System equipped with AI cameras and intelligent analytics that provide more accurate detection and quicker response.





System equipped with AI cameras and intelligent analytics that provide more accurate detection and quicker response. Simplified management: With its cloud infrastructure and Edge AI server, it simplifies management of security systems from anywhere.

Anviz also provides professional services to optimize security operations and share insights with management, thereby reducing the learning curve during system deployment. Thus, SMBs can quickly deploy a smart, robust security system on their premises with lower costs and technical bars that often hinder efforts to enhance safety.

Visit Anviz at ISC West 2024

Anviz will demo Anviz One alongside other Anviz products, including Smart Access Control, Time Attendance and Smart AI Surveillance in the Xthings booth Stand 23089 in Las Vegas, April 9 to 12.

In addition, Anviz has partnered with industry expert Lee Odess, CEO of Access Control Executive Brief, to sponsor ACS Quest, a captivating scavenger hunt that will make its debut at ISC West. The ACS Quest sets a new standard for engagement within the security sector, combining elements of competition and collaboration. Participants are invited to register as "hunters," searching for clues and completing challenges. By signing up via the provided link and completing interactive tasks with brands, individuals have an opportunity to win prizes including a $25,000 grand prize on Wednesday, April 10, and Thursday, April 11.

Those interested in registering to become "hunters," – whether you're an integrator, distributor, specifier, or end user — can do so here: https://mqt7vln1m2y.typeform.com/to/eTcGqlIc

For partnership/sales inquiries, please contact Anviz at +1-855-268-4948 or [email protected].

About Anviz

Anviz Global, a brand of Xthings, is a converged intelligent security solution provider for SMBs and enterprise organizations worldwide. The company provides comprehensive biometrics, video surveillance and security management solutions based on cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), and AI technologies.

Anviz's diverse customer base spans industries such as commercial, education, manufacturing, and retail. Its extensive partner network supports more than 200,000 companies to smarter, safer, and more secure operations and buildings. Visit Anviz at www.anviz.com.

