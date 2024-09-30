Anviz Unveils M7 Palm Access Control Device

The Most Reliable and Secure Contactless Solution to Date

UNION CITY, Calif., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anviz, a brand of Xthings, a global leader in intelligent security solutions, announces the upcoming release of its latest access control solution, the M7 Palm, equipped with cutting-edge Palm Vein Recognition technology. This innovative device is designed to provide superior accuracy, security, and convenience to high-security and privacy-sensitive environments in industries such as banking, data centers, laboratories, airports, prisons, and government institutions. Launching globally today, Anviz is gearing up to revolutionize the way users interact with access control systems.

Your palm is your key to access.

The M7 Palm Vein Access Control Device offers a seamless access experience, allowing users to unlock doors with a wave of the hand. Using Palm Vein Recognition, a top-tier biometric security method, it addresses the limitations of facial and fingerprint recognition by providing a more secure, non-invasive, and user-friendly solution.

Palm Vein Recognition captures the unique pattern of veins inside a person's palm using near-infrared light. Hemoglobin absorbs the light, creating a vein map, which is converted into a secure digital template through advanced algorithms, ensuring accurate identification. Unlike facial recognition, which may raise privacy concerns, or fingerprint scans, which can be affected by wear, palm vein recognition is discreet, reliable, and harder to forge. Its non-contact nature also makes it more hygienic, ideal for environments with strict health protocols.

The M7 Palm Vein Access Control Device leverages this advanced technology to provide a seamless and secure user experience. With a False Rejection Rate (FRR) of ≤0.01% and a False Acceptance Rate (FAR) of ≤0.00008%, the accuracy of the system far exceeds that of traditional fingerprint or face recognition methods, offering a higher level of protection for critical infrastructure and sensitive information.

The M7 Palm Vein Access Control Device stands out for its numerous advantages, making it an ideal solution for high-security environments. The benefits of using palm veins are as follows:

Security: Palm Vein recognition uses a living biometric, making it nearly impossible for intruders to copy or replicate the pattern. This ensures a higher level of security than external biometric methods like fingerprints or facial recognition.

Reliability: The Palm Vein structure remains largely unchanged over time, providing long-term stability and consistency in identification.

Privacy: Since the technology scans internal veins rather than external features, it is less intrusive and more acceptable to users who are concerned about privacy.

Hygiene: The non-contact nature of the technology allows users to simply hover their hand over the scanner without needing to physically touch any surface, making it an ideal solution for environments that prioritize cleanliness and hygiene.

Precision: Palm Vein technology captures a larger surface area than fingerprint or face recognition systems, enabling the scanner to collect more data points for comparison, resulting in highly accurate identification.

Moreover, the features of the M7 Palm are designed by meticulously polishing the needs of the users:

Enhanced Human-Machine Interaction: Intelligent ToF laser-ranging provides accurate distance measurement, with an OLED display ensuring recognition at precise distances and delivering clear notifications to the user.

High-intensity protective design for outdoor: With a narrow metal exterior design, the standard IP66 design ensures the device works well outdoors, and the IK10 vandal-proof standard ensures a robust and stable installation.

PoE Powering and Communications: PoE support provides centralized power management and efficiency with the ability to remotely reboot devices, making it a convenient and flexible solution for many network applications.

Two-Factor Verification Security: Supports multiple identity combinations, choosing any two of Palm Vein, RFID card, and PIN Codes to complete the identification, ensuring absolute security in special places.

As security becomes a growing priority, demand for biometric solutions like palm vein recognition is surging. By 2029, the global market for palm vein biometrics is projected to reach $3.37 billion, with a CAGR of over 22.3%. The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector is expected to lead this growth alongside military, security, and data center applications.

"As a milestone product in the biometrics and security industry, till next June, Xthings will work with more than 200 partners to bring the product to markets such as North America, Western Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific, empowering the clients to enjoy a safer and more convenient experience. $3.3 Billion market share is there, let's work together!" said Peter Chen, Product Marketing Manager. [To talk about partnership]

Though still in the early stages of market adoption, Anviz is committed to advancing palm vein technology. With limited competition, the M7 Palm Vein Access Control Device is poised to make a significant impact. Anviz continues to innovate, delivering smarter, safer, and more convenient security solutions globally.

About Anviz

Anviz, a brand of Xthings, is a global leader in converged intelligent security solutions for SMBs and enterprise organizations. Anviz offers comprehensive biometrics, video surveillance, and security management systems powered by cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), and AI technologies. Anviz serves various industries, including commercial, education, manufacturing, and retail sectors, supporting over 200,000 businesses in creating smarter, safer, and more secure environments.

SOURCE Anviz Global