Anvl Appoints Nick Fragakis as Director of AI and Announces Opening of New Nashville Office to Bolster Innovation and Customer Engagement

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anvl , a leading provider of Connected Worker platform software, is excited to announce the appointment of Nick Fragakis as its new Director of AI, who will begin in early June. Coinciding with his appointment, Anvl opened its new satellite office in Nashville, Tennessee. This strategic expansion is set to enhance Anvl's partnership with Tennessee Valley Public Power Association (TVPPA) and proximity to its growing customer base.

Nick Fragakis brings a wealth of experience to Anvl, having engineered significant AI-driven projects across various sectors, including healthcare, retail, and cybersecurity.

Nick Fragakis brings a wealth of experience to Anvl, having engineered significant AI-driven projects across various sectors, including healthcare, retail, and cybersecurity. Notably, he developed a Full Stack Custom AI suite for a medical imaging startup, advancing diagnostic capabilities with sophisticated AWS serverless applications. His efforts included pioneering work in 3D tumor prediction and MRI/CT super-resolution, setting new benchmarks in medical technology.

Prior to joining Anvl, Fragakis was instrumental at Schneider Electric in Nashville, where he led initiatives to deploy AI, IoT, and cloud-based solutions, transforming North American supply chain operations. His achievements include the creation of a natural language processing (NLP) platform that automated the analysis of customer communications, significantly enhancing decision-making processes.

"As Anvl continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in workplace safety and operational efficiency, Nick's deep expertise in AI will be invaluable," said Zach Taylor, CEO of Anvl. "His appointment and the opening of our new Nashville office are pivotal to our strategy of integrating cutting-edge AI-driven solutions into our platform, ensuring that Anvl remains at the forefront of the industry."

The new Nashville office will serve as a key hub for Anvl's growing presence in the Tennessee Valley region and better access to tremendous talent in the Nashville area. This expansion not only reinforces Anvl's commitment to innovation but also strategically positions the company to leverage local tech talent and resources.

"I am thrilled to lead Anvl's AI initiatives from our new Nashville office," Fragakis commented. "This role offers an incredible opportunity to drive technological advancements that enhance productivity and safety across industries. The new office location enables us to tap into Nashville's vibrant tech ecosystem, further propelling our mission to transform industrial operations through intelligent solutions."

Anvl's strategic decisions to appoint Nick Fragakis and establish a new office in Nashville underscore the company's commitment to maintaining leadership in technological innovation and customer service within the industrial sector.

For more information about Anvl and its innovative solutions, please visit www.anvl.com .

About Anvl:

Anvl is a global connected worker platform that enables frontline workers and leaders to better prepare, protect, and inspect how work gets done. Its platform is designed to improve safety, quality, and productivity in the workplace by providing a comprehensive and customizable solution that meets the evolving needs of organizations across various industries. Visit Anvl's website: https://anvl.com/ or LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/anvl/ .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sarah Evans

[email protected]

224.829.8820

SOURCE Anvl