ANX Home Healthcare Named Best Place to Work by San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal

SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ANX Home Healthcare, the fastest growing home health company in the Bay Area, today announced that it has been named one of the "2018 Best Places to Work" by San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal. ANX Home Healthcare provides medical house calls for patients requiring skilled nursing and rehab services for acute, chronic, and medically complex conditions like CHF, COPD, stroke, diabetes, and dementia.

ANX Family Photo brandishing our company battle cry: Live, Love, Serve. Live with Passion, Love Unconditionally, and Serve with Purpose. Thomas Rocas, ANX Founder/CEO

ANX Home Healthcare's mission is to deliver the best home healthcare services imaginable and promote happiness to patients, employee, physicians, and community partners with a vision to maximize one's full human potential—cognitively, emotionally, and physically. To accomplish this mission, ANX has set to hire best-in-class clinicians along with top-rank operations and administrative support.

Founder and CEO Thomas Rocas says, "It is a great honor to be named one of the Best Places to Work in the Bay Area. This recognition simply solidifies what we already know: we are who we are because of our compassionate and committed family. We are very proud of the company we've built and look forward to serving more people."

Companies on the "Best Places to Work" list are selected solely based on the employees' rating of their work environment, corporate culture, benefits, and compensation.

"Here at ANX, we thrive on a culture that promotes passion and service with purpose. We've created an environment of trust, transparency, and positivity, where our team members feel empowered to do their very best work. A growth mindset is continuously instilled, and everyone is encouraged to stretch themselves personally and professionally," says Kimberly Mcleod, Director of Human Resources.

About ANX Home Healthcare

ANX Home Healthcare provides physician-ordered skilled nursing and rehab services to homebound patients recovering from illness or injury. We specialize in advanced wound care, CHF management, COPD management, dementia care, diabetes management, orthopedic-neurological rehab, and medically complex cases. Learn more at anxlife.com.

