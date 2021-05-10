ANX Hospice Care Expands to the East Bay, Names Lucille Faciane, RN, as New Administrator

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ANX Holdings, one of the fastest growing home care companies in the Bay Area, today announced the expansion of its ANX Hospice Care division to the East Bay, covering both Contra Costa and Alameda counties.

Lucille Faciane, RN | Administrator, ANX Hospice Care Nova Empeynado, RN, MSN, CHPN | Director of Patient Care Services, ANX Hospice Care

Leading the charge is newly appointed Hospice Administrator, Lucille Faciane, RN. Lucille is a seasoned professional in the healthcare industry bringing with her more than three decades of leadership experience in a variety of care settings. She previously served as Director of Hospice for ANX, and prior to that was Director of Patient Care Administrator for a national hospice agency overseeing a census of 500 patients a day.

Lucille says, "At ANX Hospice care, we have a great team with a natural gift to help people and provide compassion, support, and care. Our goal is to keep patients comfortable, educate families, and facilitate the most peaceful moments for our patients in their last moments of life. It is very profound and that's part of what I love."

"Simple acts of caring have a meaningful impact on patients and families," she adds. "The more we can do for our patients and families to create good memories, the more rewarding for us. That's the whole reason we are here, that's the joy of the job. A lot of people think it's strange to say 'joy' in a hospice setting, but that's what it is—JOY. It's emotionally rewarding."

Thomas Rocas, CEO/Founder of ANX, says "We are very excited to serve the East Bay. And with the leadership of Lucille, we are poised to elevate hospice care to the highest level and create a unique and compassionate experience for all. We are very confident that the East Bay community will fully embrace our team's genuine enthusiasm and passion to serve."

Rounding out the hospice expansion team are Nova Empeynado as the new Director of Patient Care Services and Heather Rosnow, Account Executive for the East Bay. ANX is also actively hiring nurses to join the new Contra Costa branch. Visit anxlife.com/careers for current job listings.

For more information about ANX Hospice Care, visit anxhospicecare.com .

About ANX Hospice Care

ANX Hospice Care provides compassionate care for patients with a life-limiting condition—with a focus on caring not curing—along with support and end-of-life education for family members and caregivers. Learn more at anxhospicecare.com

