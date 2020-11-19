ANX Hospice Care Names Dawn Gross, M.D. Ph.D. as New Medical Director

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned hospice and palliative care expert Dawn Gross, M.D. Ph.D. joins ANX Hospice Care as its new Medical Director.

Dawn Gross, MD PhD Dr. Dawn Gross at The End-of-Life Conversation at the Commonwealth Club of San Francisco September 29, 2018

Dawn brings with her nearly three decades of healthcare experience and expertise. With a combined M.D. and Ph.D. from Tufts University School of Medicine where she was trained as both physician and scientist, Dawn is uniquely qualified to lead a cultural revolution on end of life care. She completed her fellowship training at Stanford University in Hematology with an emphasis in Bone Marrow Transplant and her post-doctoral work in the lab of Dr. Jeffrey Bluestone at UCSF.

Lucille Faciane, RN, Director of Hospice at ANX, says "We're very excited to have Dr. Dawn Gross be part of ANX Hospice Care family! She is committed to raising palliative and hospice awareness as well as building an understanding of how to care for people living with terminal illness. As a doctor, she's gone above and beyond everything a patient or family member would have expected."

As an award-winning physician and highly acclaimed authority in hospice and palliative care, Dawn has served as Chair of the Department of Supportive Care Medicine and Clinical Professor of Hospice and Palliative Medicine at the City of Hope National Medical Center, hosted a call-in radio program called Dying to Talk, and has been featured in The New York Times as well as the journals Science, JAMA, and the Annals of Internal Medicine. She also co-founded the public benefit corporation, Dyalogues , Inc. to empower everyone to advocate for themselves or others so that they can live their life fully to the end by having access to education, training, and direct support from experienced professionals.

"My love for hospice and palliative care runs deep," says Dawn. "It is a gift to be welcomed into the ANX family and the lives of people keenly aware of the preciousness of life. I am grateful to work with a team that provides unabashed love and respect with exquisite skill and compassion."

Learn more about Dr. Dawn Gross at drasyouwish.com . For more information about ANX Hospice Care, visit anxlife.com .

About ANX Hospice Care

ANX Hospice Care provides compassionate care for patients with a life-limiting condition—with a focus on caring not curing—along with support and end-of-life education for family members and caregivers. Learn more at anxlife.com.

