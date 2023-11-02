AnX Robotica Announces Expanded Indications of Magnetically Controlled Capsule Endoscopy

News provided by

AnX Robotica

02 Nov, 2023, 16:23 ET

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AnX Robotica Corporation (www.anxrobotics.com), the developer and manufacturer of the NaviCam® Magnetically Controlled Capsule Endoscopy System (MCCE), is pleased to announce expanded indications of Magnetically controlled Capsule Endoscopy.  The NaviCam Stomach Capsule is now intended for visualization of the stomach of patients 6 years old as well as patients with a BMI 65 and a waist circumference 77 inches.  These expanded indications for MCCE will include examinations in pediatric patients as well as in patients with a high BMI. 

"As an early user of NaviCam technology, I can testify to how it benefited my patients who did not need sedation, laboratory work, discontinuation of anticoagulant or need for a driver or a day off work, stated Medhat Fanous, MD from Aspirus Medical Group in Iron City, MI. It is no surprise that patients came to me requesting the NaviCam. The icing on the cake was the introduction of the tether which enables me to evaluate the esophagus in great detail with excellent resolution. From my personal experience, this is a well-tolerated procedure which will be a game changer as it could reduce unnecessary repeated endoscopies and the associated risks and cost."

"With the expanded indications for MCCE to include the pediatric population as well as those with a high BMI, the NaviCam MCCE System becomes an excellent option for a broad group of patients, added Stu Wildhorn, Vice President of Marketing for AnX Robotica."

About AnX Robotica
Headquartered in Plano, Texas, AnX Robotica has developed and commercialized Magnetically Controlled Capsule Endoscopy - a sedation-free, minimally invasive visualization test for complete visualization of the stomach with comparable performance to gastroscopy.

With the innovation of the NaviCam® Magnetically Controlled Capsule Endoscopy System, AnX Robotica is working to expand the NaviCam® platform for additional visualization aids and therapeutic applications. In addition to the NaviCam SB System, AnX Robotica markets the NaviCam® Colon System in Europe. The company also offers IntraMarX® 3D, radiopaque markers for colonic transit studies in the US.

NaviCam® is a registered trademark of AnX Robotica Corporation.

SOURCE AnX Robotica

