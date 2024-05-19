AnX Robotica Appoints Two Industry Veterans to Key Leadership Roles

PLANO, Texas, May 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AnX Robotica, the leader in advanced gastrointestinal visualization technologies, is happy to announce the appointment of two industry veterans to the leadership team.

Dr. Ruediger Nigbur, Managing Director of EMEA for AnX Robotica, was recently appointed Vice President and General Manager of EMEA. Dr. Nigbur, who joined AnX in 2020, has successfully developed operations and distribution channels in the Europe, Middle East, and African markets for AnX Robotica. He brings over 20 years of experience and was key in establishing capsule technology in Europe.

During DDW 2023 in Washington, DC, Ray Bengermino, Senior Director of Sales in the US, was appointed Vice President of US Sales. Ray has built the US sale organization from scratch and has successfully guided this team to capture market share with the NaviCam Small Bowel Capsule Endoscopy with ProScan, the first FDA and CE Marked AI Assisted Reading Tool for small bowel capsule endoscopy.

"These appointments reflect our commitment to driving forward with excellence and leadership in the field," commented Dr. Joe Xiao, CEO of AnX Robotica. Their extensive experience and proven track records in the industry are invaluable as we continue to expand our global presence and innovate gastrointestinal visualization technologies. Dr. Nigbur's leadership has been instrumental in establishing our operations and distribution channels across EMEA, while Ray has successfully built our U.S. sales organization from the ground up, achieving remarkable market penetration with our groundbreaking NaviCam Small Bowel Capsule Endoscopy and ProScan. "

About AnX Robotica

Founded in 2019, AnX Robotica stands as a pioneering force in the realm of advanced medical technology. Fueled by a commitment to merging cutting-edge research and development, the company is steadfast in its mission to furnish the medical community with user-friendly devices tailored for both diagnostic and therapeutic purposes, including NaviCam SB with ProScan, the NaviCam Xpress Magnetically controlled Capsule endoscopy system and IntraMarX 3D, radiopaque markers for colonic transit testing.

