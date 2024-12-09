AnX Robotica awarded Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Products agreement with Premier, Inc.

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AnX Robotica has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Products with Premier, Inc. Effective February 1st, 2025, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Small Bowel Video Capsule Endoscopy products.

"This agreement with Premier is a significant milestone that highlights the transformative impact of our NaviCam® Small Bowel System with ProScan™, the first FDA-cleared AI-assisted reading tool designed to reduce study interpretation time," said Stu Wildhorn, Vice President of Marketing at AnX Robotica. "This collaboration enables us to broaden our market reach while delivering an innovative solution that enhances accuracy and efficiency for healthcare providers."

The NaviCam® SB Video Capsule Endoscopy System, featuring ProScan™—the first FDA-cleared AI-supported reading tool for VCE—redefines efficiency in small bowel diagnostics. This revolutionary system streamlines the evaluation process with reading times under four minutes, exceptional sensitivity and specificity for both per-patient and per-lesion analysis, and rapid workflow capabilities, including simultaneous downloads of up to four studies in less than an hour. By accelerating diagnosis and therapy initiation, NaviCam SB with ProScan enhances clinical accuracy and efficiency, setting a new standard in managing small bowel bleeding.

Premier is a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company, providing solutions to two-thirds of all healthcare providers in the U.S. Playing a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, Premier unites providers, suppliers, payers and policymakers to make healthcare better with national scale, smarter with actionable intelligence and faster with novel technologies. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About AnX Robotica

Founded in 2019, AnX Robotica is a trailblazer in advanced medical technology, dedicated to advancing healthcare through innovation. The company focuses on delivering user-friendly, state-of-the-art devices for both diagnostic and therapeutic applications. Its portfolio includes the NaviCam® SB with ProScan™, the NaviCam® Xpress Magnetically Controlled Capsule Endoscopy (MCCE) system, and IntraMarX®, radiopaque markers for colonic transit testing, all designed to enhance precision and efficiency in patient care.

NaviCam® and IntraMarX are registered trademarks of AnX Robotica Corporation.

