Anxiety and Depression at Alarming Levels Across the Nation, with 1 in 5 Citizens Affected by Mental Illness Each Year - Can Free Hypnosis Help?

Nonprofit wellness organization, MindGift.org partners with leading industry therapists to offer free science-backed hypnosis tools featuring Dr. Connierae Andreas, John Overdurf, Melissa Tiers, and more.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to the massive surge of Americans struggling with mental health issues, MindGift.org announced the launch of its thoughtfully curated collection of hypnosis and mindfulness tools freely available for download by anyone. With audio and video selections, MindGift offers help with anxiety and stress, calmer decision making, better sleep, grief relief, relaxation, and more.

MindGift: Free Mental Health Tools for Anyone, Anywhere

Founded by professional HypnoCoach and Stress Management Consultant, Mari Vasan, MindGift is part of a tradition of giving back, offering tested and proven techniques that help lead to mental wellbeing. And in solidarity with those currently affected by the war in Ukraine, MindGift also has a Ukrainian language page.

"Anxiety and depression rates are through the roof right now, with suicide as the 12th leading cause of death in the U.S.," said Vasan. "And another recent study shows that nearly half of respondents reported symptoms of depression, with 26% reporting moderate symptoms or worse, versus just 8% pre-pandemic. We created MindGift to help."

A MindGift – From the Professionals

MindGift is a broad offering from multiple providers, many internationally recognized for their pioneering work, like:

Dr. Connierae Andreas: An icon in the transformation industry, Dr. Andreas is a psychotherapist who is well-known for her work in the field of Neuro-linguistic Programming (NLP) and developing the Core Transformation Process.

An icon in the transformation industry, Dr. Andreas is a psychotherapist who is well-known for her work in the field of Neuro-linguistic Programming (NLP) and developing the Core Transformation Process. John Overdurf : Legendary author, coach, and therapist, Overdurf is a Master Practitioner of NLP and for decades has trained dozens of internationally respected coaches, hypnotherapists, and trainers.

Legendary author, coach, and therapist, Overdurf is a Master Practitioner of NLP and for decades has trained dozens of internationally respected coaches, hypnotherapists, and trainers. Melissa Tiers: Founder of The Center for Integrative Hypnosis, Tiers is a highly respected thought-leader in hypnosis who has contributed her entire Anti-Anxiety Course for free, which has already become a popular download.

"Hypnosis is the ultimate mental health rewiring and life hack," said Vasan. "You would never dream of having a cell phone for 30 years and not updating the software or the apps." Vasan says it's no different with the human brain. "Therapists who only talk to you and don't provide tools to help rewire your subconscious are like designers who only move around your old furniture. In the end, you get the same room, just with a different look." Vasan says if you know how to rewire and renovate, you'll get a full transformation instead. She says that's what hypnosis does and that's what they're trying to facilitate here at MindGift."

For the latest content updates, sign up for the MindGift newsletter.

About MindGift.org

Founded by HypnoCoach, Mari Vasan, MindGift is a nonprofit initiative that provides free, quick, emotional relief to those in need of psychological support. With a carefully curated selection of professional, easy-to-use audio and video experiences, MindGift content is produced by experienced practitioners, many of whom are leading trainers, thought leaders, and therapists in the hypnotherapy, coaching, and trauma-relief industries. They donate their work because they care about mental wellness. Learn more at: www.MindGift.org.

*Mental health facts and statistics sourced from CDC.gov, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and ScienceDirect.com.

Media Contact:

Mari Vasan, Founder

1-855-951-5311

[email protected]

SOURCE MindGift