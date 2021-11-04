Anxiety Institute Appoints Stacy Santacroce as Clinical Director

This is a notification that the first release under this account has been submitted. Please follow up as appropriate. Tweet this

"I am thrilled to join the Anxiety Institute team to help tackle the anxiety epidemic facing today's youth" said Santacroce. "Anxiety Institute's specialization treating acute anxiety in adolescents and young adults is a natural progression in my career that has concentrated on serving youth with anxiety, mood, and co-occurring disorders. I look forward to continuing this trajectory by providing advanced solutions that maximize the efficacy of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, so our clients can reach their full potential."

"We are pleased that Stacy will join the management team at Anxiety Institute," said Linda Geiger, CEO and co-founder of the Anxiety Institute. "She brings a breadth of experience and in-depth knowledge of creating a supportive and nurturing environment where clients can thrive and heal. Stacy's proven administrative and clinical leadership will enable us to better support youth and families in the communities we serve, many of whom are experiencing unprecedented levels of anxiety and depression due to the disruption and isolation endemic with COVID-19 restrictions."

About Anxiety Institute

Anxiety Institute is the only clinical research practice specializing in acute anxiety disorders that uses advanced, proven techniques while nurturing the patient in their local home environment. Utilizing the most up-to-date, evidence-based treatments, our outpatient services focus on treating teens and young adults, while coaching the parents who guide them. Anxiety Institute is located in Madison, New Jersey and Greenwich, Connecticut. To learn more, visit anxietyinstitute.com.

Media Contact:

Joanne Reed

[email protected]

(650)868-5208

