Anxiety Treatment Boom: GAD Therapies Poised for Multi-Billion Dollar Expansion

GAD Therapies Market Set to Explode to $4.26B by 2033 as Demand Rockets for Innovative Anxiety Solutions

NEW YORK, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Market News Updates News Commentary - Treatments for Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) are getting better and more accessible, which is good news for millions of people dealing with constant worry and stress. Traditional medications like anti-anxiety drugs and antidepressants still play a big role, but therapy options such as cognitive-behavioral therapy and mindfulness techniques are also helping people manage symptoms without relying only on medication. Digital mental health tools and telehealth visits are making treatment easier to access, especially for people who may not have nearby providers or prefer remote care. Active Companies in the biotech space of interest include: Helus PharmaTM (NASDAQ: HELP) (Cboe CA: HELP), Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWAY), Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIFF).

The market for anxiety treatments is growing as awareness of mental health increases and more people seek help. Industry estimates suggest the global market for GAD treatments was around $1.8 billion in 2023 and could grow to more than $4.26 billion by 2033, representing roughly 9% annual growth. This growth reflects rising demand for both traditional therapies and newer digital solutions that allow patients to receive care in more flexible and personalized ways. Experts also expect the broader anxiety treatment market to reach well over $12 billion to $17+ billion in the next decade as mental health care continues to expand.

Looking ahead, innovation in GAD therapies and investment in mental health solutions are likely to keep the market moving upward. New medications, improved psychotherapy techniques, and technology-driven tools are giving patients more options than ever before. As mental health care becomes more integrated into mainstream healthcare systems, companies and investors focused on this space may benefit from long-term growth while helping address one of the most common mental health conditions in the world.

Helus Pharma Announces Topline Results in Phase 2 Signal Detection Study for HLP004 in Patients with Generalized Anxiety Disorder

Statistically significant (p<0.0001) and clinically meaningful improvement in Hamilton Anxiety Rating Scale ("HAM-A") of ~10 points on top of Standard of Care ("SoC") at 6 weeks

Durable effects sustained through at least 6 months

In Phase 1 trial most participants were ready for discharge within 3 hours (In Phase 1 study at 30 mg dose); Acute effects lasted ~90 minutes

Generally well-tolerated, adverse events were transient, with no drug related serious adverse events recorded

At six months, the pooled study population showed 67% responders and 39% of patients were in remission

Helus PharmaTM (NASDAQ: HELP) (Cboe CA: HELP) ("Helus"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing novel serotonergic agonists ("NSAs") for serious mental health conditions, today announced topline results from a Phase 2 signal detection study evaluating HLP004 as a potential treatment for adults with moderate-to-severe generalized anxiety disorder ("GAD") who remained symptomatic despite ongoing SoC antidepressant therapy, including selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors and related agents.

GAD affects more than 20 million adults in the United States, and approximately half of patients treated for GAD fail to respond to initial first-line therapy.2,3 No adjunctive pharmacologic treatment for GAD has ever been approved. No new monotherapy has been approved in almost two decades.

In the Phase 2 signal detection study, 36 patients were randomized 2-to-1 active-to-placebo to HLP004 20 mg or 2mg and received two intramuscular doses three weeks apart. Patients were followed through Week 12, with continued observational follow-up extending up to one year. Participants had an average baseline HAM-A score of 22 and a General Anxiety Disorder-7 score of greater than or equal to 10 at screening.

Key findings include:

Clinically meaningful efficacy: Patients that received 20mg HLP004 adjunctive to SoC therapy achieved mean reduction of 10.4-points (p<0.0001) in the HAM-A from baseline at six weeks

Efficacy in difficult to treat population: Study population consisted of moderate-to-severe patients who remained symptomatic despite ongoing antidepressant or anxiolytic therapy

Durable remission and robust response over time: At six months, the pooled study population showed 67% responders and 39% remitters Participants randomized to both 20 mg and 2mg dosing arms experienced meaningful subjective effects and showed clinically significant responses over SoC, with 59% meeting the criteria for response and 32% for remission in the 20mg arm and a 30% responder and remitter rate in the 2mg arm at week 6.

Commercially scalable clinic time: Short in-clinic treatment experience with acute drug effects lasting approximately 90 minutes and discharge readiness within approximately three hours (In Phase 1 study at 30 mg dose), fitting within the treatment paradigm of existing interventional psychiatry clinics.

Well tolerated: Favorable tolerability profile with no drug-related serious adverse events or suicidality-related safety signals

"These Phase 2 results support the continued development of HLP004, and I am encouraged by the magnitude of improvement observed over standard of care treatments, together with the rapid onset and short in-clinic treatment experience for this patient population with limited options," noted Dr. Andrew Cutler, Clinical Professor of Psychiatry at SUNY Upstate Medical University and Senior Advisor to Helus Pharma.

Michael Cola, Chief Executive Officer of Helus Pharma said "Patients living with generalized anxiety disorder remain significantly underserved, with many continuing to struggle despite currently available treatments. We are encouraged by these data and the potential for HLP004 to bring hope to GAD patients. The Company's broad intellectual property portfolio has been leveraged once again to create what we feel are best in class products and we are further excited to release the data on HLP003 targeted at major depressive disorder in the fourth quarter of 2026." Continued… Read this full release and additional news for Helus PharmaTM by visiting: https://ir.helus.com/investors/news/default.aspx

Latest Biotech / Healthcare Companies in the news include:

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) recently announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025. Fourth Quarter 2025 Results:

Revenue totaled $821.5 million, a 6.1% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2024, supporting full-year revenue results above the Company's previously issued guidance range Same facility revenue increased 4.4% compared with the fourth quarter of 2024, including an increase in patient days of 3.1% and an increase in revenue per patient day of 1.3% Net loss attributable to Acadia totaled $(13.02) per diluted share, compared with net income of $0.35 per diluted share in the prior-year period driven by a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $996.2 million



"Our results for the fourth quarter reflect improved volume growth with year-over-year revenue growth of 6%," said Debbie Osteen, Chief Executive Officer of Acadia. "While we work to address the ongoing challenges affecting our business, my key priorities as CEO are to bring steady leadership, reinforce operational discipline, and help position the Company for long-term success. I have great confidence in our teams and in the long-term strategic direction of the Company, and I am fully committed to supporting Acadia through this next phase of execution and operational improvement."

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) announced recently that 11 abstracts featuring new data on its robust portfolio and pipeline in neuropsychiatry will be presented at the 64th Annual Meeting of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ACNP), held from January 12-15, in Nassau, Bahamas. Presentations include the latest research from across the Company's neuropsychiatry portfolio, including major depressive disorder (MDD) and treatment-resistant depression (TRD), as well as preclinical and translational neuropsychiatric research.

"At Johnson & Johnson, we are tackling the greatest unmet needs for patients living with depression, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder – with the ultimate goal of remission from disease," said Bill Martin, Ph.D., Global Therapeutic Area Head, Neuroscience, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine. "Our data at ACNP this year showcases how we are boldly advancing our portfolio, from clinical findings on remission and tolerability to preclinical research on novel mechanisms and AI-driven precision tools, reflecting our commitment to redefining standards of care."

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWAY) unveiled new clinical data showing a significantly faster, noninvasive way to treat depression without compromising the efficacy of one of psychiatry's most impactful treatments. The milestone advances BrainsWay's brain health vision and sets the stage for a neuromodulation platform that transforms lives.

Two new peer-reviewed manuscripts in Brain Stimulation found that BrainsWay's exclusive FDA-cleared SWIFT™ accelerated Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS™) protocol for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) achieved comparable remission and response rates when compared to the traditional standard protocol. The accelerated protocol reduces the traditional 20-visit acute treatment phase to just 6 half days, followed by weekly maintenance visits for 4 weeks.

Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIFF), an Artificial Intelligence ("AI") company developing innovative solutions that improve brain health outcomes for patients with neurological and mental disorders, announced a greater than 20-fold expansion of its commercial footprint, and a 33-fold Increase in its EEG/ERP scan volumes.

Through its acquisition of Evoke Neuroscience, Inc. and the successful execution of its key internal growth initiatives, Firefly ended 2025 partnered with 99 commercial users who completed a total of more than 10,800 EEG/ERP brain scans.

The year-over-year increases in partner sites and EEG/ERP clinical assessments represent growth of 1,880% and 3,227%, respectively, since the end of 2024.

DISCLAIMER: MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. MNU'S market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. This press release was distributed on behalf of Helus PharmaTM. For current services performed MNU was compensated forty six hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Helus PharmaTM Limited by a non-affiliated third party. MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: [email protected] - +1(561)486-1799

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2852558/5838528/Market_News_Updates_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Market News Updates