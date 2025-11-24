Any Hour Group Expands into Northern Utah with the Acquisition of Lee's Plumbing, Inc.

OREM, Utah, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Any Hour Group, LLC ("AHG" or the "Any Hour Group"), a leading provider of home services, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Lee's Plumbing, Inc. ("Lee's Plumbing" or the "Company"), a leading provider of residential plumbing services in northern Utah and southern Idaho. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1961, Any Hour offers homeowners peace of mind through a full suite of high-quality HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services. The Company has achieved a market-leading position through rapid organic growth, and in July 2021 partnered with Knox Lane, a San Francisco-based private equity firm, to accelerate Any Hour's trajectory.

Headquartered in Hyde Park, Utah, Lee's Plumbing was founded in 2000 and is owned by Lee Draper. Lee will continue to lead the Company's dedicated employee base under the existing brand, ensuring continuity and consistency for customers and employees.

Mike Irby, CEO of AHG, commented, "We are excited to welcome the entire Lee's Plumbing team to the AHG family. The Company has a reputation for outstanding customer service and quality, driven by its passionate employees. Lee's Plumbing is a natural fit with AHG and will strengthen our network in northern Utah and southern Idaho. We look forward to seeing what we can achieve together."

Bryan Buckley, AHG's Regional Vice President added, "As a native of Cache Valley who knows and appreciates what the Lee's Plumbing brand represents, I am proud to see them joining AHG, a group with an aligned value system. I look forward to what is ahead for this great organization."

Founder Lee Draper said, "I am pleased to announce that Lee's Plumbing will be joining the AHG family. It was very important to me to find a company to partner with that has a lot to offer to our most important asset, our people. AHG provides competitive benefits programs, the ability to be a shareholder, and a greater opportunity for advancement for all employees. I am lucky to be surrounded by such a fantastic team and am thrilled to see what we can do with the support and resources of AHG."

About Any Hour Group

Founded in 1961, the Any Hour Group has a mission to be the partner of choice for trades businesses seeking to accelerate growth and create opportunities for their people, Any Hour Group has grown into one of the largest and fastest-growing residential services providers across the Midwest and Mountain West. From the beginning, the Any Hour Group has built a differentiated growth strategy and an entrepreneurial culture centered on delivering exceptional customer service and attracting and developing the industry's top talent.

Headquartered in Orem, Utah, the Any Hour Group operates a family of distinct local brands spanning more than 25 locations across 10 states. The Any Hour Group is a portfolio company of Knox Lane. For more information, please visit www.anyhourgroup.com. If you are interested in exploring a partnership with the Any Hour Group, please contact Dustin Van Orman ([email protected]).

About Knox Lane

Based in San Francisco, Knox Lane is a growth-oriented investment firm comprised of a team of accomplished investors and operators with a shared work history and a strong track record of partnering with leading companies to accelerate transformational growth. Knox Lane employs an investor-operator mindset and seeks to provide support across a number of business components, including human capital, brand management, end-to-end digital transformation, sourcing, supply chain and logistics, strategic acquisitions and business development. For more information, please visit www.knoxlane.com.

Media Contact

Woomi Yun / Erik Carlson

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

SOURCE Knox Lane; The Any Hour Group