Any Token, Any Network: Mynth's Multi-Chain IDO Set for January 2025

PRAGUE, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinscribble by Coinbound / Mynth, the next-generation decentralized cross-chain protocol, is set to transform blockchain interoperability with its upcoming Initial DEX Offering (IDO). Swap any token for any token, on any network. Built as layer-zero infrastructure, Mynth allows users to transfer assets across blockchains without the need for centralized intermediaries, offering secure non-custodial DeFi for users worldwide.

Key Highlights of Mynth

Unparalleled Interoperability: Users can swap tokens across multiple networks in a trustless environment.

Layer-Zero Infrastructure: Built to facilitate seamless transfers across blockchains as a backbone for decentralized applications, wallets, and aggregators.

Built to facilitate seamless transfers across blockchains as a backbone for applications, wallets, and aggregators. Native Utility Token (MNT): Mynth is powered by MNT, its native utility token, which plays a central role in network security, decentralization, governance, staking, and rewards. MNT is deflationary by design due to a built-in token buyback and burn mechanism fueled by protocol fees.

Initial DEX Offering (IDO) Details

Mynth's highly anticipated IDO is set for January 21, 2025, giving users multi-chain access to MNT. Available on 4 launchpads – Axo, Fjord, GemPad, PinkSale – across 9 blockchains, purchasable using 6 native coins and USDC. IDO funds will support the creation of Protocol-Owned Liquidity in DEX liquidity pools, locked in the Mynth DAO Treasury for 12 months. These liquidity pools will launch 20% above the IDO token price.

MNT Airdrop

In collaboration with Farmroll, a gamified crypto engagement platform, users can undertake multi-chain quests using their favorite wallets beginning January 1, 2025. As a reward for interacting with the platform, users may be eligible for a MNT airdrop to be distributed during 2025.

Partnerships

"I'm thrilled to see the Mynth team pushing boundaries and setting a new standard for blockchain interoperability. This opens a lot of possibilities for the entire crypto ecosystem. It's a huge step towards a truly connected ecosystem." Sheldon Hunt – Head of the Cardano Ecosystem with EMURGO, founding entity

"Mynth is tackling one of the biggest challenges in blockchain with an approach that's as bold as it is necessary. Leveraging Mynth's technology we can enhance how assets move between ecosystems. This alleviates friction to bring in more users, especially within gaming." Alex Roose – Director of Commercial Sales & Partnerships with Immutable, powering the next generation of web3 games

Integrated with 9 blockchains – Arbitrum, Base, BSC, Cardano, Ethereum, Polygon, Solana, Ton, Tron. Mynth also has many other notable partnerships, including: Anzens, Begin, Butane, Emurgo, Encryptus, Fetch, Immutable, Keystone, Strike, Tokeo.

Roadmap and Vision

Mynth aims to integrate with 25 networks by the end of 2025, supported by robust marketing efforts tailored to each ecosystem. This expansion is intended to fuel long-term value for MNT holders. With a focus on decentralization, scalability, and a community-first approach, Mynth aims to redefine cross-chain DeFi interactions, deconstruct barriers, and equalize financial opportunities for everyone.

About Mynth

Mynth is a decentralized cross-chain protocol empowering trustless token swaps across multiple blockchains. Built as layer-zero infrastructure, Mynth enhances DeFi with secure and scalable interoperability powered by its native MNT token.

