ANYA GILLINSON'S "DREAMING IN RUSSIAN" EXPLORES IDENTITY, MEMORY, AND THE IMIGRANT EXPEREINCE

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreaming in Russian by Anya Gillinson (Skyhorse Publishing) is a powerful memoir that captures the complexity of growing up between cultures. With grace and precision, Gillinson reflects on her early years in Moscow, the profound loss of her father, and her family's move to the United States—an experience that would shape her understanding of home, heritage, and identity.



"When I wrote Dreaming in Russian, I wanted to understand how much of who we are is shaped by where we come from," said Gillinson. "It's been deeply moving to see readers connect to that idea in their own lives."



Dreaming in Russian offers a vivid portrait of a young woman's transformation against the backdrop of political and cultural change. Gillinson's prose brings to life the rhythms of Soviet-era Moscow, the dislocation of immigration, and the quiet strength required to build a new life while carrying the old one within.



The memoir explores universal themes—family, loss, belonging, and resilience—through the lens of Gillinson's own experience, making it both deeply personal and widely relatable.



Critical Praise:

AUTHOR ANYA GILLINSON

Forbes called Dreaming in Russian "wholly engrossing."

"wholly engrossing." RealClearMarkets described it as "beautifully written and remarkable."

Journalist Carl Bernstein praised it as "a deeply personal take on character and culture.

Recent Media Coverage:

In Authority Magazine, Gillinson discussed the creative process behind her memoir, noting how it "examines the intersection of personal loss, immigration, and cultural identity."

The Writing Cooperative featured her reflections on completing her first nonfiction work, written "in English but dreamed in Russian."

InvitedNYC spotlighted a launch event and conversation with Andrew Solomon, describing the evening as "a moving testament to the universality of Gillinson's story."

Anya Gillinson was born and raised in Moscow and immigrated to the United States as a teenager. She is an attorney and writer based in New York City. Her work explores cultural identity, belonging, and the transformative power of memory. Dreaming in Russian is her debut memoir.



Dreaming in Russian (Hardcover, 288 pages) is published by Skyhorse Publishing and is available through major retailers and online booksellers.

For more information, please visit: www.anyagillinson.com

