AnyChart Named Best in Data Analytics and Visualization

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AnyChart ( https://www.anychart.com ), the world's leader in cross-platform data visualization, has won a 2023 DEVIES Award for its versatile JavaScript charting library named best in the Data Analytics & Visualization category.

The DEVIES Awards ( https://www.developerweek.com/awards ), hosted by DeveloperWeek, are the definitive annual awards for the software industry, recognizing outstanding design, engineering, and innovation in developer technology.

DEVIES Award for Best in Data Analytics and Visualization: AnyChart

AnyChart JS Charts lie in the foundation of numerous data analytics and BI systems, operating data visualization for over 75% of Fortune 500 companies across all industries and over half of the top 1000 software vendors globally. As a most recent public example of successful integration, Qlik's flagship Qlik Sense now has multiple new AnyChart-based capabilities, including a decomposition tree (previously available in Power BI only) and advanced combo charting techniques released last month in dedicated Qlik extensions ( https://qlik.anychart.com ).

"Celebrating 20 years in the market this year, we are proud of this recognition. We've been working hard to build the best-in-class data visualization solutions and remain committed to innovating to help everyone around the world bring their data to life," said Anton Baranchuk, CEO and Co-founder of AnyChart.

"Developer tools and technology product solutions are leading the way for software developers and engineers to build upon the foundation of the ever-expanding technology sector. AnyChart's win is evidence of their leading role in the growth and innovation in the software industry," said Jonathan Pasky, Executive Producer of DevNetwork (producer of DeveloperWeek and the DEVIES Awards).

The 2023 (11th) DEVIES Awards winners were selected from hundreds of nominations by an expert-led panel of the DevNetwork Advisory Board, including representatives of Accenture, DigitalOcean, EA, Google, IBM, Salesforce, and others. The criteria for deciding the best technologies/products were:

Attracting notable attention and awareness in the software industry

General regard and use by the developer, engineering, and information technology community

Being a technical leader in its sector for innovation

The awards ceremony will take place on February 15, 2023, at the Oakland Convention Center in Oakland, CA — during DeveloperWeek 2023, the world's largest developer and engineering conference & expo expecting over 8,000 participants from more than 150 countries.

About AnyChart:

Founded in 2003, AnyChart is the world's leader in cross-platform data visualization. Its core product, the JavaScript charting library of the same name, allows developers to quickly create highly customized, accessible charts and dashboards, leveraging numerous built-in chart types and features, comprehensive API and documentation, and enterprise-grade support for all.

AnyChart seamlessly runs with all major programming languages, frameworks, and databases, and has dedicated integration templates. So developers can easily embed visuals into any website, app, SaaS, or OEM product. For rendering, AnyChart uses the company's own JS graphics engine, open-sourced as GraphicsJS (SVG/VML).

Visualizations powered by AnyChart have helped many thousands of companies and organizations worldwide let data speak, gain insights, and make informed decisions — from startups to corporate giants (e.g., AT&T, Bank of China, Bosch, BP, Citi, ExxonMobil, GE, Lockheed Martin, Merck, Novartis, Reuters, Samsung, Tencent, UBS, Volkswagen, 3M, and others), to government agencies, to educational institutions and nonprofits allowed to use it for free.

