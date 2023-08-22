AnyChart to Unveil AI-Powered YODA (Your Own Documents Assistant) at QlikWorld Tour 2023

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AnyChart (https://www.anychart.com), a global leader in data visualization, introduces YODA — Your Own Documents Assistant (https://qlik.anychart.com/extensions/yoda). YODA is an AI-powered Qlik Sense extension designed to augment your data journey when using Qlik, a global leader in data integration and analytics. YODA will make its public debut at QlikWorld Tour 2023 (https://qlik.anychart.com/qlikworld-tour-2023).

YODA - Your Own Documents Assistant in Qlik Sense (AI-Powered Extension)

With YODA, you can seamlessly extract insights from various documents like contracts, corporate policies, and meeting notes directly within your Qlik reports, using natural language interactions. Just activate the extension, load relevant documents (PDFs, Word files, etc.), and text your questions to YODA as you would to a human assistant, in any language. YODA swiftly analyzes your documents and provides real-time, context-rich, accurate answers.

"Qlik is an amazing solution, and YODA adds a new dimension by integrating unstructured data into dashboards, providing direct access to relevant information without ever leaving your Qlik environment," explained Mark Peters, VP at AnyChart.

YODA's versatile capabilities find practical application across diverse scenarios, including:

HR Dashboard: Combine YODA with a sunburst chart illustrating the company's structure. Load employment agreements and company policies. Inquire about job descriptions, vacation guidelines, and who is in charge of approvals.

Combine YODA with a sunburst chart illustrating the company's structure. Load employment agreements and company policies. Inquire about job descriptions, vacation guidelines, and who is in charge of approvals. Sales Dashboard: Integrate YODA with a decomposition tree displaying sales breakdowns. Load existing contracts. Query key terms, points of contact, and obligations for specific clients.

Integrate YODA with a decomposition tree displaying sales breakdowns. Load existing contracts. Query key terms, points of contact, and obligations for specific clients. Project Dashboard: Add YODA to a Gantt chart showcasing project data and milestones. Load meeting minutes. Request summaries of past meetings, task assignments, and resolutions.

The public unveiling of YODA will take place during the 2023 QlikWorld Tour. The three remaining tour dates will feature free-to-attend events in San Francisco on August 24, New York City on September 18, and Atlanta on September 20, offering the latest strides in Qlik-driven analytics and business intelligence. AnyChart is a proud Sponsor and invites all participants to stop by and meet YODA.

In addition to showcasing YODA, AnyChart will spotlight recent innovations in its visualization extensions for Qlik Sense, including Decomposition Tree and Gantt Chart (https://qlik.anychart.com).

"We invite all Qlik enthusiasts to join us at QlikWorld Tour," affirmed Mark Peters. "The AnyChart team, including myself, will be on hand to demonstrate how you can maximize your data's potential using Qlik Sense with YODA and our other extensions."

Join AnyChart at QlikWorld Tour 2023 and embark on a transformative data analytics journey. Registration is open and free, securing your place to be among the first to experience YODA.

About AnyChart:

Founded in 2003, AnyChart is the world's leading provider of cross-platform data visualization solutions. Its award-winning JavaScript charting library empowers developers to create interactive charts and dashboards for any tech stack. As a Qlik Technology Partner since 2019, AnyChart has introduced dedicated extensions for Qlik Sense, providing Qlik customers with new data visualization tools. Celebrating 20 years, AnyChart remains committed to innovation in helping users bring their data to life. Learn more at https://www.anychart.com

About QlikWorld Tour:

QlikWorld Tour is a global roadshow dedicated to the latest advancements in data integration and analytics, featuring keynote presentations, deep-dive sessions with thought leaders and subject matter experts, and product demonstrations. Attend to discover how you can activate your data to drive your business forward with certainty. Learn more at https://qlik.anychart.com/qlikworld-tour-2023

