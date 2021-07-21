AnyClip Adds Literally Media, The Real Deal and Mommy Poppins to its Growing Client Roster

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AnyClip, on the heels of its recent closing of a new $47 million (US) investment, today announced that it has further expanded its client roster of premiere brands by reaching new agreements with Literally Media, The Real Deal and Mommy Poppins.

For Literally Media, AnyClip will help the leading digital comedy (ranked #1 in humor category by ComScore) and cultural brands company streamline its video strategy across its portfolio of sites, including, Cracked, Know Your Meme, eBaum's World, and Cheezburger. The company's sites are visited by 40M+ global uniques with more than 10M+ social followers. AnyClip will provide Literally Media with a centralized location from which to host, distribute and monitor its trove of enduring humor and trending content. By leveraging AnyClip's Visual Intelligence Technology, the Literally archive and current slate of content will be readily accessible and featured on contextually relevant pages served-up in branded players consistent with the tone, voice and audience for each of their destinations.

Said Literally Media Head of Revenue & Operations, Lena Blanky, "The automation and functionality of AnyClip's platform, provides us with the versatility we need to immediately stand-up a data and video-first strategy across our sites – addressing our need to drive increased engagement, personalization and monetization in real time. Their streamlined approach to tackling multiple use cases allows us to concentrate on what we do best – creating the most compelling and relevant content for our loyal and passionate fanbase."

The Real Deal, the pre-eminent source for all residential and commercial real estate news in the US – has partnered with AnyClip to dramatically expand its video strategy and capabilities. The Real Deal will leverage AnyClip's data-driven platform to centralize and automate its video library, inform its on- and off-platform editorial decision-making, aggregate video performance metrics across all distribution channels and tap the platform's ability to embed shoppable links to drive subscriber acquisition.

Said The Real Deal's Head of Product, Shlomo Kutner, "With video playing an increasingly significant role in both our editorial and marketing strategy, we needed a platform that could provide both the analytics and versatility we require to inform and facilitate our expansion. AnyClip provides all the power to support those efforts with a single, integrated offering that requires minimal oversight so we can continue to engage our audiences with the most relevant content, wherever they may be consuming it."

AnyClip is partnering with the leading travel and local activity website for families, Mommy Poppins, to introduce contextually relevant video across its myriad local sites as it begins to dial up its investment in original video. Said Mommy Poppins Founder and CEO, Anna Fader, "AnyClip has provided a platform that allows us to serve our video content and generate a new source of revenue from it. We're excited to further explore how we can leverage this new editorial and advertising opportunity as we scale our video strategy across our network of local and national family activity channels."

Added Jarrod Schwartz, VP Publisher Sales for AnyClip, "As the role of video has dramatically expanded, so has the conversation with Publishers. While monetization will always be a critical component, clients are now looking for a singular video solution capable of tackling multiple use cases across the entire enterprise. That's the new challenge that AnyClip's platform has been specifically designed to address."

AnyClip recently launched the first fully-automated and centralized platform for video management, distribution, marketing, analytics and monetization, powered by its proprietary Visual Intelligence Technology. Capable of harvesting data from video 10x faster than real time, the AnyClip platform delivers a scalable and uniquely data-rich solution for businesses across all verticals looking to position themselves competitively in the new video frontier.

About AnyClip

AnyClip is The Visual Intelligence Company

AnyClip is ushering in a new era in video and AI with its proprietary Visual Intelligence Technology. With its unique ability to extract and harness data from video, AnyClip mobilizes latent video libraries and immediately converts them into high performance assets that can be searched, measured and merchandised via a single, fully automated and centralized global SaaS platform. The AnyClip Platform for publishing, media, and business is the next generation solution for video management, distribution, analytics, marketing and monetization. AnyClip is located in New York, Tel Aviv, London, and Berlin and is backed by Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), Roman Abramovich's Ervington Investments, former Sony America President & CEO Michael Schulhof, and Limelight Networks. For more information, please visit www.AnyClip.com.

