AnyClip Appoints Digital Media Veteran Joy Marcus to its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AnyClip, the AI-driven video content data pioneer, announced today the appointment of Joy Marcus as the company's newest member of its Board of Directors. The appointment of Joy and her deep connections within the industry is a massive addition to the AnyClip board, as the company looks to continue market expansion, and its mission to reshape the digital media industry and how consumers engage with online video and web content.

As a member of the Board of Directors, Joy will advise the Company on upcoming AnyClip product launches, team management, developing publisher partnerships and will leverage her ten years of digital media experience to expand the reach of LuminousX, the company's contextual video content platform. Alongside Joy's work with AnyClip, she currently serves as Venture Partner at Jerusalem Venture Partners (an investor in AnyClip), teaches Entrepreneurship at Princeton University, and sits on the Boards of Directors of music technology company Qwire and the non-profit New York Tech Alliance. She previously held senior executive positions at Conde Nast, AOL/Time Warner and MTV Networks (Viacom).

"Joy is a fantastic addition to our Board of Directors. Her experience in digital media and understanding of the direction our industry is heading, is exactly what we're looking for," said Gil Becker, CEO of AnyClip. "We have had a great year, launching significant products and partnerships. Joy will not only help advise on strategy for our new products and expansion into new media channels and verticals, but will also give us an edge within the competitive digital media landscape, as we step closer to changing how consumers engage with online content."

This announcement follows the company's recent launch of LuminousX, the first end-to-end contextual video content, engagement, and monetization solution. LuminousX aims to transform publishers into content platforms, turning any web page into an endless and engaging contextual content feed. By enriching any website with ultra-premium and automatically-matched editorial content, LuminousX empowers publishers to challenge the duopoly.

"I am delighted to join the Board of AnyClip," said Joy Marcus. "AnyClip's technology addresses some of the most significant issues in the digital media industry in a unique and comprehensive way. I'm looking forward to helping the company leverage this technology to increase engagement with video content for publishers and advertisers."

About AnyClip

AnyClip is the video content data pioneer. AnyClip's proprietary solutions leverage the most advanced Artificial Intelligence technology to analyze video content in real-time, enabling publishers, media owners, and brands to maximize the power of video. AnyClip has growing offices in New York, Tel Aviv, and London, and made it to the top of Deloitte's Fast 50 and Fast 500 lists two consecutive years. For more information please visit www.anyclip.com | @anyclip.

