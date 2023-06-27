ANYCLIP IS NOW AVAILABLE ON AMAZON WEB SERVICES (AWS) MARKETPLACE AND JOINS AWS ISV ACCELERATE PROGRAM

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AnyClip, The Visual Intelligence Company™ is thrilled to announce its official launch on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace - a curated digital catalog that helps customers find, buy, test and immediately start using third-party software and services available on the AWS cloud. For AnyClip, this integration signifies a major step forward, enabling seamless access to its state-of-the-art AI video platform to a broader range of customers, while leveraging the scalability and reliability of AWS infrastructure.

Today, video has become the primary means of communication for organizations. However, managing, organizing, discovering, and collaborating with these videos can often prove challenging, if not impossible. AnyClip's independently developed AI tools, such as its Generative AI capabilities effectively empowers organizations to tackle these challenges through generation of structured data from videos and transforming video content into smart assets. Therefore, the addition of AnyClip's solution to the AWS Marketplace allows AWS customers—including organizations across different verticals and sizes who utilize videos, externally or internally—to unlock the full potential of their videos by easily and promptly integrating to AnyClip's AI platform.

AnyClip is also excited to announce it has been accepted to the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program allows AnyClip to help partners drive new business and accelerate sales cycles by connecting the participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.

AnyClip's Visual Intelligence Platform is designed to enhance video management, engagement, analysis, monetization, and personalization for businesses. Available for procurement now on AWS Marketplace , and co-selling on ISV Accelerate are two AnyClip products for customers to select from - AI powered video solution Genius+ for external communication with consumers and GeniusWork for internal communications for the digital workspace.

- Genius+™The AI-powered video management platform for customer-facing communications that converts traditional video into intelligent content that is fully enabled—searchable, measurable, personalized, merchandised, and interactive.

- GeniusWork™ The AI-powered internal communications platform for business. Automatically analyze company-wide video content and instantly organize, discover, stream and collaborate with your teams—from a single platform.

"We are excited that AnyClip has made a significant leap forward by becoming available on the prestigious Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace and joining the esteemed AWS ISV Accelerate Program. This makes it even easier for our customers to access and benefit from our advanced video technologies," said Gil Becker, President & CEO of AnyClip. "This strategic partnership signifies our commitment to innovation and propels us to new heights in delivering unparalleled video intelligence solutions to our valued customers. Together with AWS, we are ready to shape the future of digital content and revolutionize the way businesses harness the power of video. This is just the beginning of an exciting journey as we continue to build upon our success and drive impactful change in the industry."

Furthermore, the AWS ISV Accelerate program provides AnyClip with co-sell support and benefits to meet customer needs through collaboration with the AWS field sellers globally. Co-selling provides better customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS and Partners. Learn more about the requirements and benefits of the AWS ISV Accelerate Program .

The addition of AnyClip's AI-powered video solution to AWS Marketplace combined with AnyClip's participation in ISV Accelerate program reflects the company's dedication to empower organizations to maximize their video strategies. AnyClip hopes to drive seamless, cost efficient and valuable business outcomes for its customers and co-sellers.

About AnyClip

AnyClip is The Visual Intelligence Company™

AnyClip's proprietary Visual Intelligence Technology is using AI to revolutionize how business does video — the most desired and prevalent form of communication. By instantly activating its innate data, AnyClip brings to video the power once reserved for text via transparency, interactivity, and collaboration.

For customer-facing communications, Genius+™ is the AI-powered video management platform that converts traditional video into intelligent content that is fully enabled – searchable, measurable, personalized, merchandised, and interactive. For internal communications, AnyClip's GeniusWork™ is the first AI-powered internal communications platform for business, featuring intelligent video hubs for knowledge sharing, collaboration, and communication.

AnyClip is located in New York, Los Angeles, Tel Aviv, London, and Munich. In 2022, AnyClip won the NAB Show Award for Product of the Year from the National Association of Broadcasters and was named to Aragon Research's "Hot Vendors in Collaboration" list. AnyClip was most recently named a Finalist for Best Video Platform 2022 by Digiday and Streaming Media and ranked No. 5 in New York, and 64 overall, on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list of fastest-growing companies in North America. For more information, please visit www.AnyClip.com .

