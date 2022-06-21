AnyClip Launches Engage+ at CommerceNext, Bringing AI-Powered Shoppable and Interactive Capabilities to Video

New Tool Allows Retailers and Publishers to Drive Action and Conversion Directly within Video Content

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AnyClip, the AI-powered video management platform for business, announced today the launch of Engage+ , a new interactive feature now available as part of the company's Genius+ advanced video solution.

With Engage+, online retailers and publishers are able to drive immediate action and conversion through AI-powered video. It does this using AI to analyze the innate data in video - identifying people, brands/logos, products, topics, and more - and then automatically prompting viewers with relevant offers or actions (based on the desired campaign parameters set by the retailer) when specific data or other criteria are present within the content. Consumers are therefore engaged at the very moment they're most interested in a product or service, and likely to make a purchase or take other action.

Along with the ability to create high-performing offers and calls-to-action with interactive video overlays, i.e., generating shoppable links to drive traffic to product pages – Engage+ can also be used to unlock gated content, promote live events, embed forms and surveys, along with other actions that boost revenue, amplify audience engagement, and increase time spent on a company's website or owned media channels.

Engage+ is a feature of AnyClip's Genius+ advanced video solution for business, which also include:

Watch+ (customizable video experiences)

Live+ (enabling live events and "life after live" curated video-on-demand playlists)

Search+ (AI-powered in video search)

Players+ (smart video players and more)

AnyClip's proprietary Visual Intelligence Technology™ converts traditional video into smart video – making it searchable, discoverable, measurable, personalized, collaborative and interactive. By harnessing the innate data in video, AnyClip automatically mobilizes latent video libraries and converts them into high performance assets via a single, centralized global SaaS platform.

"We are just scraping the surface of what is possible with video. Engage+ is a leap forward for interactivity, powered by AI, and we at AnyClip are excited for our customers to see the impact it can have converting viewers into active buyers using our unique v-commerce capabilities," said AnyClip Chief Revenue Officer Kristi Gaudioso, who is speaking at CommerceNext in New York on June 22 at 2:30 p.m. ET, on a panel entitled "Making Livestream Shopping a Part of Your Retail Strategy."

ABOUT ANYCLIP

AnyClip is The Visual Intelligence™ Company.

AnyClip's proprietary Visual Intelligence Technology is using AI to revolutionize how business does video -- the most desired and prevalent form of communication. By instantly activating its innate data, AnyClip brings to video the power once reserved for text via transparency, interactivity and collaboration.

The company powers advanced video solutions so smart, they're Genius. For internal communications, AnyClip's GeniusWork™ is the first AI-powered internal communications platform for Business, featuring intelligent video hubs for knowledge sharing, collaboration and communication. For customer-facing communications, Genius+™ is the AI-powered video management platform that converts traditional video into intelligent content that is fully enabled - searchable, measurable, personalized, merchandised and interactive.

AnyClip is located in New York, Los Angeles, Tel Aviv, London, and Munich and is backed by Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), Ervington Investments, former Sony America President & CEO Michael Schulhof, and Limelight Networks. In 2021, the company announced a $47 million (US) investment and ranked No. 5 in New York, and 64 overall, on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™ list of fastest-growing companies in North America. In 2022, AnyClip won the NAB Show Award for Product of the Year from the National Association of Broadcasters and was named to Aragon Research's "Hot Vendors in Collaboration" list. AnyClip was most recently named a Finalist for Best Video Platform 2022 by Digiday. For more information, please visit www.AnyClip.com .

Any video. Every business. One global SaaS platform.

