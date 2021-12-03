AnyClip Launches Their Zoom Connector App - Enabling Companies to Use AI to Upload, Store, Analyze and Manage Zoom Recordings Across Their Business

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AnyClip ( www.anyclip.com ), the Visual Intelligence™ Company, has launched AnyClip Zoom Connector. Available in Zoom Video Communications Inc.'s Zoom App Marketplace , this new app allows companies to directly upload their Zoom recordings into the recently-launched Intelligence Lockbox by AnyClip - the new AI-powered internal communications and collaboration platform for video. Additionally, AnyClip Zoom Connector is now being used by StructuredWeb , a leading enterprise-grade channel marketing automation company.

Developed to help companies manage the new video-dominated workplace spurred by hybrid work schedules and dispersed employees, Intelligence Lockbox unlocks the power of internal video assets, from sales calls to virtual meetings, quarterly business reviews, staff training, onboarding and more. Too often, these videos are recorded and then lost -- either on someone's laptop, stored on outside servers, or uploaded to a difficult-to-search intranet -- with only a small portion of their content retained by participants. Intelligence Lockbox solves this problem by enabling secure and efficient storage of all recorded video in a central location, automated content search, discovery and distribution, and enhanced user/viewer collaboration on a single platform. Watch the video .

With AnyClip Zoom Connector, businesses and their employees can now instantly upload, analyze and surface video directly from Zoom to relevant audiences -- with video immediately available on demand and on any device. This content can be used to produce custom video channels that allow a company to create its own internal video network or hub - open to an entire organization, or curated by department or other designation. Each group or person can then quickly access, search, stream and collaborate around the content that is relevant to them.

StructuredWeb recently integrated AnyClip Zoom Connector into its channel marketing automation platform to enhance its robust video capabilities and reporting and analytics, allowing internal teams to easily create and curate company-wide video repositories.

Daniel Nissan, CEO of StructuredWeb, said, "StructuredWeb recognizes video's power to attract prospects and engage and inform customers and employees. Our partnership with AnyClip allows our clients and their channel partners to maximize the power of their video content through a customized video hub. Clients and their partners can easily search, find and share the specific segments of specific videos while gaining valuable data and insights on video habits and consumption."

"Companies are creating and recording more video than ever thanks to our new, disrupted workplaces, yet losing a major opportunity to mine and maximize those assets," said AnyClip President and CEO Gil Becker. "By enabling video content - such as Zoom recordings - to be securely stored, and then analyzed using AI, the AnyClip Zoom Connector plays a key role in our mission to empower companies to better communicate, collaborate and share relevant information with their internal (and external) audiences, anywhere in the world - live or on demand."

In addition to Intelligence Lockbox, AnyClip is widely used as the AI-powered video management platform for Business, Publishing, Media & Entertainment.

About AnyClip



AnyClip is The Visual Intelligence Company™

AnyClip is ushering in a new era in video and AI with its proprietary Visual Intelligence™ Technology. With its unique ability to extract and harness data from video, AnyClip mobilizes latent video libraries and immediately converts them into high performance assets that can be searched, measured and merchandised via a single, fully automated and centralized global SaaS platform. The AnyClip Platform for publishing, media, and business is the next evolution in video management, distribution, analytics, marketing and monetization. Intelligence Lockbox by AnyClip leverages this platform to unlock the value of video for internal communications and collaboration. AnyClip is located in New York, Tel Aviv, London, and Berlin and is backed by Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), Roman Abramovich's Ervington Investments, former Sony America President & CEO Michael Schulhof, and Limelight Networks. In early 2021, the company announced a $47 million (US) investment , and in November 2021, it ranked No. 5 in New York, and 64 in North America, on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™ list of fastest-growing companies in North America. For more information, please visit www.AnyClip.com .

