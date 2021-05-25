AnyClip Nets $47 Million Funding Round And Launches As 'The Visual Intelligence Company'

Video production, dissemination and viewership is at an all-time high, accelerated by a year of a global pandemic lock-down. It is clear that businesses are simultaneously producing and drowning in content as video becomes the dominant form of communication. Enterprises, SME's and SMB's alike are attempting to adapt and are being tasked with elevating their video strategy – achieving better ROI and showing measurable impact of their investment in video production. As businesses struggle to cope with the proliferation of video - internally and externally - they are looking for a revolutionary solution to the challenge, a solution that drives discovery and contextual viewership and achieves business KPIs without the inherent financial investment, professional overhead and need for in-house technical expertise.

Anyclip is meeting that challenge with the introduction of the first fully automated and centralized platform for video management; distribution; contextualization and analytics; and monetization, powered by its proprietary visual intelligence. Capable of harvesting data from video 10x faster than real time, the Anyclip platform delivers a scalable and uniquely data-rich solution for businesses across all verticals looking to position themselves competitively in the new video frontier. From centralized reporting and video performance analytics to internal and external communications solutions for live events and "life after live" VOD optimization to contextual targeting and monetization tools to video merchandising and creative streaming formats – the relevant use cases and solutions - are unparalleled.

AnyClip experienced a massive increase in revenue in 2020, providing innovative video solutions for companies around the world looking to maximize the value of their video content. Today's announcement, yet another step in the company's evolution in proprietary video technology over the last five years, is part of a new multi-tiered strategy that AnyClip is launching to capitalize on its proprietary technology, transforming the way organizations communicate with their audiences. Additionally, the company plans to use the new investment to double its headcount from its current count of 120 employees across all offices.

"Video is now the leading communications medium for businesses around the world, but this tectonic shift to video has resulted in an infinite amount of new content that's nearly impossible to navigate," explained AnyClip President and CEO Gil Becker. "Our visual intelligence platform is helping bring order to this chaos for businesses in all industries, of all sizes and in any language. Powered by this new investment, AnyClip is expanding to address the needs of a huge untapped market for an automated platform that makes videos more discoverable, actionable, and personalized."

"There is a revolution coming in the way enterprises use video to convey their message and their identity", says Erel Margalit, JVP founder and Chairman, and Anyclip's Board Chairman. "For the first time, AI meets video. Companies and organizations are now working to utilize this to create a new mode of communications, internally and externally, in all areas where video dominates in a much stronger way than text. Whether it's how to create videos for consumers or training videos for the organization, or learning how to manage conferences run by video on zoom which need intelligent management in the retrieving of content. This is a new era, and AnyClip is a vital tool for anyone embarking upon it."

This marks a significant evolution and expansion of the company, and the creation of a new category, with AnyClip first to market as a "visual intelligence" company. AnyClip's proprietary visual intelligence technology allows companies to mobilize their latent video by extracting and surfacing the data within them via real-time, AI-fueled tagging ̶ instantly turning dormant video libraries into high performance assets capable of being immediately discovered, searched, measured and merchandised. The AnyClip platform is a singular, automated and centralized solution for video management, distribution, analytics and monetization that empowers businesses with high performance video solutions and optimization capabilities.

The investment is led by JVP. Other investors included are La Maison, Bank Mizrahi and internal investors.

About AnyClip

AnyClip is The Visual Intelligence Company

AnyClip is ushering in a new era in video and AI with its proprietary visual intelligence technology. With its unique ability to extract and harness data from video, AnyClip mobilizes latent video libraries and immediately converts them into high performance assets that can be searched, measured and merchandised via a single, fully automated and centralized global SaaS platform. The AnyClip Platform for publishing, media, and business is the next generation solution for video management, distribution, analytics, and monetization. AnyClip is located in New York, Tel Aviv, London, and Berlin and is backed by Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), Roman Abramovich's Ervington Investments, former Sony America President & CEO Michael Schulhof, and Limelight Networks. For more information, please visit www.AnyClip.com .

About JVP

JVP was founded in 1993 by Dr. Erel Margalit, is an internationally renowned VC fund. Among the pioneering firms of the Israeli VC industry, JVP has been instrumental in building some of the world's largest companies to emerge, facilitating numerous IPOs on NASDAQ, including CyberArk Software (NASDAQ: CYBR, $4.7 billion mkt. cap.), QLIK Technologies (NASDAQ: QLIK, then $4 billion mkt. cap.) and Cogent Communications (NASDAQ: CCOI, $3 billion mkt. cap.) as well as many large industry sales. Over the past decade JVP has spearheaded the creation of international Centers of Excellence, including the AI and Media center in Jerusalem, the Cyber center in Beer Sheva, the Foodtech and Agritech center in the Galilee, the International Cyber and FinTech center in NYC, in partnership with NYC/EDC and the leading universities of the city. Recently JVP has decided to open a newly emerging center in the UAE that will be a new chapter for Israeli technologies to engage with the region. For more information on JVP, visit jvpvc.com, or follow us on Twitter: @JerusalemVenturePartners.

