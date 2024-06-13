ANYCREEK SECURES $1.8 MILLION IN SEED FUNDING TO LEAD NEW ERA OF GUIDED OUTDOOR EXPERIENCES

Startup that simplifies access to guided fishing, hunting experiences will enhance platform, expand to additional markets with latest funding.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AnyCreek , a Memphis-based startup simplifying access to guided experiences, such as fishing and hunting, with top guides and outfitters, announces the successful completion of a $1.8 million seed funding round. This round brings AnyCreek's total funding since its launch in 2022 to $3.3 million with continued participation from Starting Line and other notable angel investors, and new participation from Bridge Investments, LaunchTN and others.

Since launching, AnyCreek developed a guide-centric platform that has helped thousands of adventurers across 183 markets easily discover, book, and pay for fishing and hunting experiences with the top guides and outfitters in the industry, while also fostering a community of outdoor enthusiasts.

According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis , the outdoor recreation economy accounted for 2.2 percent ($563.7 billion) of current‐dollar gross domestic product (GDP) for the nation in 2022, and Americans alone spent $144.8 billion on fishing and hunting in 2022, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Survey with trip-related expenses making up $48.9 billion (34 percent).

With this latest round of funding, AnyCreek will continue enhancing its technology and expand into additional markets. Led by an accomplished growth leader at venture-backed companies like Compass, Groupon, and Zenefits, AnyCreek co-founder and CEO Benjamin Lazarov has a track record of driving business from tens of millions to billions in revenue, but his passion for the outdoor industry is what differentiates AnyCreek.

"We believe that humans in nature represent the best of human nature, and we have a profound respect for the businesses facilitating this connection," said Benjamin Lazarov, co-founder and CEO of AnyCreek. "It's our mission to equip guides and outfitters with the latest technology to get more people outside. This funding will help us continue this momentum as we expand into additional markets and offerings."

AnyCreek transcends the traditional marketplace model by offering a comprehensive suite of vertical SaaS tools tailored for guides and outfitters, including calendar management, payments, referrals and easy guide assignments, SEO, marketing, customer communication, CRM, and 24/7 support.

"AnyCreek understands how I like to run my guide businesses and has built a technology that helps me grow and save a ton of time," states Capt. Scott Owens of Southeastern Angling in Saint Simons Island, GA. "From managing deposits to streamlining customer communication, the platform has given me back a ton of time that I now enjoy spending with my family versus the hours on the phone responding to inquiries after a long day on the water."

Not only does AnyCreek's platform cater to the evolving needs of guides and outfitters, but also to adventurers in the digital era, by powering a modern booking experience for novice and experienced adventurers alike.

"With so many guides and outfitters offline, it can be challenging and intimidating to find great, local guides," shared Nick Larson, co-founder and chief technology officer at AnyCreek. "Our platform is stress-tested by the best guides and outfitters and makes discovering, booking, and paying for high-quality hunting and fishing trips easy and convenient for any adventurer."

AnyCreek's seasoned leadership team––with experience from companies like Compass, Dropbox, and Costa––combines a proven track record of success and an unwavering commitment to the outdoor industry to capture significant market share.

"In today's digitally-inclined landscape, AnyCreek strategically positions itself to capitalize on and cultivate consumers' appetite for high-quality outdoor experiences, a growing industry where significant spending still occurs offline," remarked Scott Holloway, general partner at Starting Line. "We take pride in supporting innovation that is shaping the future of the outdoor recreation sector."

